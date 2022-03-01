Hedrick Kring Bailey Welcomes Joshua Flynt as Partner

DALLAS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedrick Kring Bailey PLLC announces the addition of Joshua Flynt to the firm as a Partner in its Dallas office.

Flynt is an employment and business litigation partner whose practice focuses on employment law, construction law, and complex civil litigation.

Flynt received his J.D. cum laude in 2006 from Baylor University and began his legal career in the labor and employment section of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. In this role, Flynt represented numerous Fortune 500 Companies on employment matters in Texas and across the southwestern United States, in both state and federal courts.

For the last seven years, Flynt has served a variety of clients, from start-ups to large corporations, as an attorney at Lamberth Ratcliffe Covington PLLC in Rockwall, Texas. Flynt's practice focuses on helping businesses navigate legal issues through goal-oriented counseling, and he is a zealous advocate for clients at the courthouse or in arbitraiton.

"We are thrilled to have an accomplished attorney that personifies Hedrick Kring Bailey's core values like Joshua Flynt join the firm," said Managing Partner, Jacob Kring. "Joshua's employment law focus gives the firm another experienced voice to help counsel and represent our clients well."

"Hedrick Kring Bailey is already a well-respected business litigation firm. I am excited to join the team and work with HKB to develop a strong employment practice that focuses on serving client's counseling and advocacy needs in such an important and ever-changing area of the law," said Flynt.

Flynt's addition continues a recent, robust pattern of growth for Hedrick Kring Bailey PLLC in early 2022, as it aims to continue to provide the best service possible to its clients.

