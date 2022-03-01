Elemental Machines Announces Its ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Accreditation follows years of work in establishing a robust quality management system and prioritizing the needs of its LabOps customers.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemental Machines , a provider of universal laboratory operations and asset management technology for research, clinical, and testing labs around the world, today announced its much-anticipated ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The certification puts Elemental Machines in the company of top-tier businesses and organizations around the world who have successfully sought the acclaim reserved for those who meet ISO's rigorous standards for quality.

The accreditation is the gold standard for a reason: attaining it was no small matter. The Elemental Machines team has worked steadily towards this goal for years, mapping our software and hardware design, development, manufacturing, and release processes to satisfy those standards. Its bestowal is both a recognition of the quality of our products and processes, and of our commitment to maintaining quality in both our internal processes and what we bring to market.

Chief Commercial Officer Robert Pemberton praised the dedication of the Elemental team that preceded today's major milestone: "ISO 9001 certificates have to be earned. This milestone reflects efforts across design, manufacturing, operations and commercial teams, covering both our hardware products and software services and our compliance efforts globally."

The certification specifically recognizes Elemental's "design and manufacturing of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and associated cloud-based software for monitoring facilities including laboratories and other facilities that require controlled environments and processes."

More simply, this certification confirms what Elemental Machines' customers have long known: that our commitment to providing top-quality solutions designed specifically for the LabOps community is unwavering.

To learn more, visit www.elementalmachines.com/ISO9001.

About Elemental Machines

Elemental Machines is the trusted data collection and reporting technology supplier to researchers and clinicians around the world. The Cambridge-based company equips labs with universal cloud-based dashboards and turnkey sensors that unite data from every asset, every metric, and every location, enabling universal collection, seamless sharing, and turnkey reporting.

