Café Bustelo® to Award $125,000 as part of Café Bustelo® El Café del Futuro Scholarship, Honoring Latino Students and Their Dedication to Education and Their Communities

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, iconic espresso-style coffee brand Café Bustelo® announced the start of its 2022 Café Bustelo El Café del Futuro Scholarship in partnership with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU). This year, the company will award 25 $5,000 scholarships, for a total of $125,000 to support the education of Latino students.

Since the scholarship began in 2014, $555,000 in college funds have been awarded to 86 Latino students nationwide through the partnership. This year, Café Bustelo wants applicants to share how their heritage, family, and community have impacted their desire and motivation to obtain a college degree; how they plan to give back to their community; and what they intend to accomplish with their degree in an essay in English or Spanish (800 words or less). Eligible applicants have the opportunity to receive one of 25 $5,000 scholarships. All eligible applications must be received by July 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. CT. Scholarship recipients will be announced on or about September 7, 2022.

"At Café Bustelo, we strive to support young Latino students who are not only dedicated to their personal academic success, but are also invested in the development of their local communities," said Eduardo Merino, Senior Brand Manager at Café Bustelo. "Through the Café Bustelo El Café del Futuro Scholarship program, we celebrate student accomplishments and help them thrive. La educación es un tema muy importante en lo personal y para nuestra marca. Nos da mucha alegría poder ofrecer más becas a más estudiantes año tras año."

"HACU is proud of the partnership with Café Bustelo that has invested in the higher education success of Hispanic students across the country," said HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores. "These scholarships emphasize the positive effect our students' culture has on their desire to achieve a degree and provide much needed financial assistance towards that achievement."

About Café Bustelo

Our delicious coffee and rich espresso heritage was born in 1928. Since then, we've not only been proud of our delicious flavor, but also of our unique and inviting culture. Café Bustelo coffee can be prepared using your preferred method. Available in the forms you want, including K-Cup® pods.

About HACU

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities represents more than 500 colleges and universities committed to Hispanic higher education success in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. The association's headquarters are located in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento, California. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). For more information, visit hacu.net or follow @HACUnews on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

