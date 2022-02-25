Thorne HealthTech Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing, will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 8 a.m. (U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results. A live webcast of the call can be accessed by logging onto the investors section of the Thorne HealthTech website at https://investors.thornehealthtech.com. A replay will be available on the same website after the call.

In addition, the conference call can be accessed over the phone by dialing +1 844 200 6205 for U.S. callers, or +1 929 526 1599 for international callers, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. An audio replay will be available for 7 days following the call. To access the replay, dial +1 866 813 9403 (U.S.) or +44 204 525 0658 (International). The access code for the live call and replay is 975129.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

