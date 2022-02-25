SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds RC, SAVE, ECOL, and ZNGA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC), in connection with the proposed merger of RC with MREC Management, LLC ("Mosaic"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, RC will acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of three privately held, real estate structured finance opportunities funds managed by Mosaic. Upon closing RC stockholders are expected to own approximately 70% of the combined company's stock. If you own RC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rc

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE), in connection with the proposed merger of SAVE with Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ("Frontier"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SAVE's shareholders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each share of SAVE common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $27.03 based upon Frontier's February 24, 2022 closing price of $13.02. If you own SAVE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/save

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL), in connection with the proposed acquisition of ECOL by Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ECOL's shareholders will receive $48.00 in cash for each share of ECOL common stock that they hold. If you own ECOL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ecol

Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ("Take-Two"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ZNGA stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of ZNGA common stock that they hold. If you own ZNGA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/znga

