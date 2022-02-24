UAG Foundation donates record $250,000.00 to provide life-changing swimming experiences to individuals with disabilities and special needs

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Aqua Group and its shareholders have donated $250,000.00 to Camp Barnabas.

"We are proud that we could be a part of such a great cause," said Don Gwiz, United Aqua Groups Chairman of the Board. "We'll continue to invest in transformative ideas and institutions that align with our core values and create meaningful and lasting change."

Camp Barnabas provides camping experiences to individuals with special needs and chronic illnesses. They provide social experiences that increase spiritual knowledge, social learning, and human dignity.

"When we learned the 20-year-old swimming pool needed to be replaced, we knew we could help," said Rob Morgan, UAG Vice Chairman. "We wanted to make it possible to create joy for these kids, and the swimming pool is the number one activity that makes them feel invited, happy and included."

"Swimming Pools and Charity have always been synonymous with United Aqua Group and the greatest gift to give is happiness to those in need," said Craig Goodson President of UAG. "We are happy we could be a part of such a great cause and our Foundation will continue to make substantial donations that improve the lives of individuals around the World."

United Aqua Group is a member owned Cooperative made up of the finest builders, retailers, and service providers in the swimming pool industry. While UAG is based in the swimming pool industry, its members enjoy equity and investments in diversified industries because of their unique model that provides significant equity growth and investment to their member/owners. For more information, please visit www.unitedaquagroup.com

