Resecurity® Introduced Cyber Threat Intelligence Solutions for Law Enforcement in South Africa Cyber Intelligence Africa 2022 took place in Johannesburg, where cybersecurity professionals discussed growing cybercrime and terrorism concerns across the region

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity®, a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity and intelligence company, recently served as the lead sponsor of the inaugural Cyber Intelligence Africa 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company shared expertise in leveraging cyber threat intelligence solutions to prevent, detect, and prosecute cybercrime with an exclusive presentation from Selene Giupponi, Managing Director of Resecurity, Inc. (USA) about cyber intelligence for law enforcement needs at the event.

According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC), cybercrime is one of the most pressing challenges plaguing economic activity in Africa with South Africa losing $157 million annually to cyberattacks. The footprint of cybercrime is exacerbating the numerous socio-economic problems in the region including financial loss, protest activity and malicious activity in cyberspace. In recent years the South African government has made significant progress and investment towards securing their growing digital economy and the cyber threats that have come with it.

Hosted by Intelligence-Sec, Cyber Intelligence Africa 2022 brought enterprise and government law agencies together to learn more about emerging cybersecurity threats and mitigation techniques and technologies. As the premier sponsor of the event, Resecurity shared their cyber intelligence expertise in a dedicated session and showcased their innovative platform that allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data.

"Cyber Intelligence Africa showcased the impact international collaboration and cyber intelligence has in protecting the digital world we rely on every day. As cybercrime becomes more advanced and scales, next-generation cyber intelligence solutions that identify, manage and respond to threats will be critical," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity (USA). "Resecurity is proud to have served as the premier sponsor of Cyber Intelligence Africa 2022 and looks forward to continuing to collaborate with law enforcement agencies worldwide to provide them the tools and technologies they need to defend their nations."

The Cyber Intelligence Africa 2022 event took place February 8-9, 2022, hosting 18 sessions on implementing national cyber security programs and building cyber defense capabilities. The event welcomed speakers from a variety of African law enforcement and government agencies and cybersecurity experts including:





Colonel Jesse Phillips , Director, J6, United States Africa Command

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General, National Information, Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigeria

Carmen Corbin , Head of Counter Cybercrime Programming – Africa , United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime

Ouanilo Jérôme Medegan, Director, National Systems Security Agency

Dhamir Mannai, Head, National Cyber Security Strategy, Government of Tunisia

Vladimir Aman , Head, Ivory Coast Computer Emergency Response Team

Aly Kande , Chief of Cybersecurity Division for the National Police in Senegal

Philip Irode, Head of Information Security and Cyber Security for the ICT Agency in Kenya

Arnold Mangeni , Director of Information Security for the National Information Technology Authority (NITA) in Uganda

Songezo Mbambisa, Deputy Director of Cybercrime for the City of Johannesburg in South Africa

Victoria White , First Secretary Cyber for Southern Africa , British High Commission, Pretoria

Omar Daas , Senior Cybercrime Officer, The African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL)

Rennett Mbako Maphane, Security Architect and Technical Lead, Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Transport and Communications, Botswana

David Roberts , Economic Officer (Transportation, ICT and Cyber), U.S. Embassy, Pretoria

Renier van Heeren , Cyber Security Team Lead, South African National Research Network (SANReN) Professor Basie von Solms , Director, Centre for Cyber Security, University of Johannesburg, South Africa .

To learn more about Resecurity's cyber risk management and threat intelligence solutions exhibited at Cyber Intelligence Africa 2022, visit https://resecurity.com.

About Intelligence Sec

Intelligence-Sec is a fully integrated Conferences and Exhibitions Company creating targeted well thought out four day events to keep you fully up to date with all the topical subjects in the security industry. Our employees are fully up to speed, and passionate about security and aim to provide you with the best industry events across the globe. With full experience of operating in global markets we ensure that our clients are 100% satisfied with our services. We aim to work to your requirements and are fully flexible so that you gain the best possible return on investment at our events.To learn more about Intelligence Sec, visit https://intelligence-sec.com/ .

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. Official member of AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, Infragard. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com/ .

