NetEase Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB24.4 billion ( US$3.8 billion ), an increase of 23.3% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was RMB12.9 billion ( US$2.0 billion ), an increase of 30.1% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses were RMB8.3 billion ( US$1.3 billion ), an increase of 20.2% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB5.7 billion ( US$893.5 million ). Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB6.6 billion ( US$1.0 billion ). [ 2]

Basic net income per share was US$0.27 ( US$1.36 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income per share was US$0.32 ( US$1.58 per ADS). [2]

Fourth Quarter 2021 and Early 2022 Operational Highlights

New hit titles amassed immediate player popularity including:

Extended the reach of leading franchise titles including both the Fantasy Westward Journey and Westward Journey Online series.

Continued the advancement of upcoming games pipeline such as console and mobile versions of Naraka: Bladepoint , Diablo ® Immortal™ and Ghost World Chronicle , as well as the roll-out of Harry Potter : Magic Awakened and Dead by Daylight Mobile -NetEase in international markets.

Achieved continuing operating cash inflow from Youdao for the fourth quarter of 2021, while advancing its learning services and smart devices.

Successfully completed the initial public offering and listing of Cloud Village Inc. ( HKEX : 9899, "Cloud Village") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") in December 2021 . Increased Cloud Music's MAUs of online music services around 1% from 2020 to 2021. Continued to nurture independent artists, serving more than 400,000 independent musicians by the end of 2021 through Cloud Music platforms.

[1] Effective in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company changed its segment disclosure to separately report the results of Cloud Music. As a result, the Company now reports segments as online game services, Youdao, Cloud Music and innovative businesses and others. See "Change of segment reporting" in this announcement. [2] As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" in this announcement.

"2021 was a fruitful year with exciting new titles and steady development that propelled growth across our business. We closed the year with total net revenues of RMB24.4 billion in the fourth quarter, up 23.3% year-over-year," said Mr. William Ding, CEO and Director of NetEase. "While our flagship titles remain strong, we also introduced a number of highly successful games, including Naraka: Bladepoint and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. These new titles further strengthen our portfolio and demonstrate our ability to develop world-class IP. For 2022, we are very excited to introduce more new games to broader demographics, paving the way for solid growth.

"Having completed Cloud Village's IPO, we will continue to improve our music platforms' infrastructure and offerings to enrich our users' experience. In 2022 we plan to further cultivate our core interests and enhance content within each of our verticals," Mr. Ding concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB24,373.6 million (US$3,824.7 million), compared with RMB22,190.7 million and RMB19,761.7 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

Net revenues from online game services were RMB17,397.5 million (US$2,730.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB15,899.1 million and RMB13,400.2 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. Net revenues from mobile games accounted for approximately 68.3% of net revenues from online game services for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 69.2% and 72.4% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1,333.8 million (US$209.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1,387.3 million and RMB1,106.8 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

Net revenues from Cloud Music were RMB1,889.3 million (US$296.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1,924.7 million and RMB1,524.5 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.



Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB3,753.0 million (US$588.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB2,979.7 million and RMB3,730.3 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB12,917.8 million (US$2,027.1 million), compared with RMB11,810.8 million and RMB9,927.8 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in online game services gross profit were primarily due to increased net revenues from new games such as Naraka: Bladepoint and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease in Youdao gross profit was primarily due to decreased net revenues from its after-school tutoring services for academic subjects under China's compulsory education system (the "Academic AST Business") which were included in its learning services. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to business development from its learning services.

The quarter-over-quarter increase in Cloud Music gross profit was primarily due to improved cost control. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the increased net revenues from its social entertainment services and others as well as improved cost control.

The quarter-over-quarter increase in innovative businesses and others gross profit was primarily due to increased gross profit from advertising services and Yanxuan.

Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit margin for online game services for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 64.1%, compared with 64.5% and 63.1% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. Gross profit margin for online game services generally fluctuates within a narrow band based on the revenue mix of mobile and PC games, as well as NetEase's self-developed and licensed games.

Gross profit margin for Youdao for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 50.7%, compared with 56.6% and 47.5% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year fluctuations were mainly due to the development and changes of its Academic AST Business.

Gross profit margin for Cloud Music for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.1%, compared with 2.2% and negative gross profit margin of 7.1% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year improvements were mainly due to the factors enumerated above.

Gross profit margin for innovative businesses and others for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 26.8%, compared with 24.2% and 28.2% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to increased gross profit margin from advertising services.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB8,309.6 million (US$1,304.0 million), compared with RMB8,035.6 million and RMB6,915.8 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were mainly due to increased marketing expenditures related to online game services, higher staff-related costs and research and development investments, partially offset by decreased marketing expenditures related to Youdao.

Other Income/ (Expenses)

Other income/ (expenses) consisted of investment (loss)/ income, interest income, exchange (losses)/ gains and others. The quarter-over-quarter increase in net other income was mainly due to higher investment income arising from fair value changes of equity investments, partially offset by higher unrealized exchange losses arising from the Company's U.S. dollar-denominated bank deposits and loans balances as the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the RMB fluctuated over the periods. The year-over-year increase in net other income was mainly due to higher investment income arising from fair value changes of equity investments and reduced unrealized exchange losses.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB934.0 million (US$146.6 million) for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with RMB807.6 million and RMB552.7 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 14.2%, compared with 19.6% and 37.2% for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company regarding the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled RMB5,694.2 million (US$893.5 million), compared with RMB3,181.8 million and RMB975.7 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled RMB6,595.6 million (US$1,035.0 million), compared with RMB3,857.8 million and RMB1,597.9 million for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.



NetEase reported basic net income of US$0.27 per share (US$1.36 per ADS) for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with US$0.15 per share (US$0.75 per ADS) and US$0.05 (US$0.23 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

NetEase reported non-GAAP basic net income of US$0.32 per share (US$1.58 per ADS) for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with US$0.18 per share (US$0.91 per ADS) and US$0.08 per share (US$0.37 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for fiscal year 2021 were RMB87,606.0 million (US$13,747.3 million), compared with RMB73,667.1 million for fiscal year 2020.

Net revenues from online game services were RMB62,806.5 million (US$9,855.7 million) for fiscal year 2021, compared with RMB54,608.7 million for fiscal year 2020. Net revenues from mobile games accounted for approximately 70.4% of net revenues from online game services for fiscal year 2021, compared with 71.9% for fiscal year 2020.

Net revenues from Youdao were RMB5,354.4 million (US$840.2 million) for fiscal year 2021, compared with RMB3,167.5 million for fiscal year 2020.

Net revenues from Cloud Music were RMB6,997.6 million (US$1,098.1 million) for fiscal year 2021, compared with RMB4,895.7 million for fiscal year 2020.

Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB12,447.6 million (US$1,953.3 million) for fiscal year 2021, compared with RMB10,995.2 million for fiscal year 2020.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for fiscal year 2021 was RMB46,970.8 million (US$7,370.7 million), compared with RMB38,983.4 million for fiscal year 2020.

The year-over-year increase in online game services gross profit was primarily due to increased net revenues resulting from the launch of new games during the year such as Revelation mobile game, Naraka: Bladepoint and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, as well as from certain existing games such as the Fantasy Westward Journey series and Sky.

The year-over-year increase in Youdao gross profit was primarily attributable to increased gross profit from its learning services.

The year-over-year increase in Cloud Music gross profit was primarily attributable to increased net revenues as well as improved cost control.

The slight year-over-year decrease in innovative businesses and others gross profit was primarily due to decreased gross profit from advertising business.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for fiscal year 2021 were RMB30,553.7 million (US$4,794.5 million), compared with RMB24,445.0 million for fiscal year 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased marketing expenditures especially related to online game services, as well as higher research and development investments and staff-related costs.

Other Income/ (Expenses)

Other income/ (expenses) consisted of investment income, interest income, exchange losses and others. The year-over-year increase in net other income was mainly due to a reduction in unrealized exchange losses recorded as well as higher investment income arising from fair value changes of equity investments.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB4,128.3 million (US$647.8 million) for fiscal year 2021, compared with RMB3,041.8 million for fiscal year 2020. The effective tax rate was 19.6% for fiscal year 2021, compared with 19.8% for fiscal year 2020. The slightly lower effective tax rate for fiscal year 2021 was mainly due to reduced unrealized exchange losses.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders for fiscal year 2021 totaled RMB16,856.8 million (US$2,645.2 million), compared with RMB12,062.8 million for fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders for fiscal year 2021 totaled RMB19,761.9 million (US$3,101.1 million), compared with RMB14,706.0 million for fiscal year 2020.

NetEase reported basic net income of US$0.80 per share (US$3.98 per ADS) for fiscal year 2021, compared with US$0.57 per share (US$2.86 per ADS) for fiscal year 2020.

NetEase reported non-GAAP basic net income of US$0.93 per share (US$4.66 per ADS) for fiscal year 2021, compared with US$0.70 per share (US$3.49 per ADS) for fiscal year 2020.

Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors has approved a dividend of US$0.0810 per share (US$0.4050 per ADS) for the fourth quarter of 2021, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs as of the close of business on March 11, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022 (Beijing/ Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be on March 22, 2022 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around March 25, 2022 for holders of ADSs.

NetEase paid a dividend of US$0.0450 per share (US$0.2250 per ADS) for the third quarter of 2021 in December 2021.

Currently, the Company's policy is to set quarterly dividends at an amount equivalent to approximately 20%-30% of the Company's anticipated net income after tax in each fiscal quarter. Future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination of NetEase's board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Other Information

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and short-term investments balance totaled RMB103.4 billion (US$16.2 billion), compared with RMB100.1 billion as of December 31, 2020. Cash flow generated from operating activities was RMB24.9 billion (US$3.9 billion) for fiscal year 2021, compared to RMB24.9 billion for fiscal year 2020.

Update on Youdao's Disposal of Academic After-School Tutoring Business

Youdao has ceased offering after-school tutoring services for academic subjects under China's compulsory education system and completed the disposal of this business.

Change in Segment Reporting

Effective in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company changed its segment disclosure to separately report the results of its Cloud Music business, generated from its majority-controlled subsidiary Cloud Village which completed its initial public offering and listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2021. As a result, the Company now reports segments as online game services, Youdao, Cloud Music and innovative businesses and others. This change in segment reporting aligns with the manner, in which the Company's chief operating decision maker ("CODM") currently receives and uses financial information to allocate resources and evaluate the performance of reporting segments. The Company retrospectively revised prior period segment information to conform to current periods presentation.

Share Repurchase / Purchase Program

On February 25, 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$2.0 billion of the Company's outstanding ADSs and ordinary shares in open market transactions for a period not to exceed 24 months beginning on March 2, 2021. On August 31, 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved an amendment to such program to increase the total authorized repurchase amount to US$3.0 billion. As of December 31, 2021, approximately 18.5 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of US$1.8 billion.

On August 31, 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share purchase program of up to US$50.0 million of Youdao's outstanding ADSs for a period not to exceed 36 months beginning on September 2, 2021. Under the terms of this program, NetEase may purchase Youdao's ADSs in open-market transactions on the New York Stock Exchange. As of December 31, 2021, approximately 0.6 million ADSs had been purchased under this program for a total cost of US$8.2 million.

The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs and its ordinary shares or purchases Youdao's ADSs will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NetEase considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

NetEase defines non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders as net income attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders enables NetEase's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. NetEase believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. NetEase also believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of income / expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in NetEase's business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures NetEase uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

NetEase compensates for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement. NetEase encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





























December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

9,117,219

14,498,157

2,275,077 Time deposits

71,079,327

70,754,846

11,102,979 Restricted cash

3,051,386

2,876,628

451,406 Accounts receivable, net

4,576,445

5,507,988

864,324 Inventories, net

591,508

964,733

151,388 Prepayments and other current assets, net

6,076,543

6,235,857

978,541 Short-term investments

13,273,026

12,281,548

1,927,243 Assets held for sale

65,589

497

78 Total current assets

107,831,043

113,120,254

17,751,036













Non-current assets:











Property, equipment and software, net

4,549,943

5,433,858

852,691 Land use right, net

4,178,257

4,108,090

644,649 Deferred tax assets

1,086,759

1,297,954

203,677 Time deposits

6,630,000

5,823,840

913,888 Restricted cash

-

1,330

209 Other long-term assets, net

17,593,117

23,857,510

3,743,763 Assets held for sale

5,463

1,088

171 Total non-current assets

34,043,539

40,523,670

6,359,048 Total assets

141,874,582

153,643,924

24,110,084













Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

1,134,413

985,059

154,577 Salary and welfare payables

3,538,732

4,133,254

648,598 Taxes payable

4,282,835

4,537,050

711,962 Short-term loans

19,504,696

19,352,313

3,036,800 Deferred revenue

10,398,872

12,132,743

1,903,892 Accrued liabilities and other payables

7,337,672

9,360,907

1,468,931 Liabilites held for sale

546,271

-

- Total current liabilities

46,743,491

50,501,326

7,924,760













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred tax liabilities

713,439

1,345,874

211,197 Long-term loan

-

1,275,140

200,097 Other long-term liabilities

623,728

1,097,708

172,254 Total non-current liabilities

1,337,167

3,718,722

583,548 Total liabilities

48,080,658

54,220,048

8,508,308













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

10,796,120

145,238

22,791













NetEase, Inc.'s shareholders' equity

82,126,798

95,328,080

14,959,056 Noncontrolling interests

871,006

3,950,558

619,929 Total shareholders' equity

82,997,804

99,278,638

15,578,985













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling

interests and shareholders' equity

141,874,582

153,643,924

24,110,084













The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.









NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)





























Net revenues

19,761,738

22,190,749

24,373,565

3,824,744

73,667,133

87,606,026

13,747,297 Cost of revenues

(9,833,976)

(10,379,981)

(11,455,785)

(1,797,662)

(34,683,731)

(40,635,225)

(6,376,553) Gross profit

9,927,762

11,810,768

12,917,780

2,027,082

38,983,402

46,970,801

7,370,744





























Operating expenses:



























Selling and marketing expenses

(3,076,499)

(3,134,030)

(3,300,032)

(517,847)

(10,703,788)

(12,214,191)

(1,916,673) General and administrative expenses

(809,956)

(1,140,296)

(1,161,876)

(182,324)

(3,371,827)

(4,263,549)

(669,044) Research and development expenses

(3,029,376)

(3,761,239)

(3,847,704)

(603,789)

(10,369,382)

(14,075,991)

(2,208,830) Total operating expenses

(6,915,831)

(8,035,565)

(8,309,612)

(1,303,960)

(24,444,997)

(30,553,731)

(4,794,547) Operating profit

3,011,931

3,775,203

4,608,168

723,122

14,538,405

16,417,070

2,576,197





























Other income/ (expenses):



























Investment (loss)/ income, net

(271,866)

(264,611)

1,627,642

255,413

1,610,045

2,947,721

462,562 Interest income, net

410,001

349,550

395,029

61,989

1,598,618

1,519,714

238,476 Exchange (losses)/ gains, net

(1,801,891)

153,310

(331,390)

(52,003)

(3,112,152)

(490,481)

(76,967) Other, net

139,321

117,636

297,244

46,644

737,168

710,435

111,482 Income before tax

1,487,496

4,131,088

6,596,693

1,035,165

15,372,084

21,104,459

3,311,750 Income tax

(552,661)

(807,648)

(933,985)

(146,563)

(3,041,849)

(4,128,269)

(647,815) Net income

934,835

3,323,440

5,662,708

888,602

12,330,235

16,976,190

2,663,935





























Accretion and deemed dividends in

connection with repurchase of

redeemable noncontrolling interests

(131,604)

(147,825)

(99,914)

(15,678)

(787,029)

(536,981)

(84,265) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests

172,471

6,167

131,360

20,613

519,548

417,633

65,536 Net income attributable to the

Company's shareholders

975,702

3,181,782

5,694,154

893,537

12,062,754

16,856,842

2,645,206





























Net income per share *



























Basic

0.29

0.96

1.74

0.27

3.65

5.07

0.80 Diluted

0.29

0.95

1.71

0.27

3.60

5.01

0.79





























Net income per ADS *



























Basic

1.45

4.78

8.68

1.36

18.25

25.34

3.98 Diluted

1.43

4.73

8.57

1.34

18.01

25.03

3.93





























Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in calculating net income

per share *



























Basic

3,362,793

3,325,892

3,281,172

3,281,172

3,305,448

3,325,864

3,325,864 Diluted

3,411,169

3,361,727

3,323,004

3,323,004

3,349,759

3,367,478

3,367,478





























* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.





















NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Cash flows from operating activities:



























Net income

934,835

3,323,440

5,662,708

888,602

12,330,235

16,976,190

2,663,935 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:



























Depreciation and amortization

962,526

805,485

836,042

131,193

3,457,782

3,275,727

514,033 Fair value changes of equity security investments

559,104

1,194,338

(984,901)

(154,552)

(720,565)

(471,880)

(74,048) Impairment losses of investments and other long-term assets

51,795

26,055

69,572

10,917

58,395

100,424

15,759 Fair value changes of short-term investments

(118,945)

(184,564)

(166,513)

(26,129)

(580,732)

(639,757)

(100,392) Share-based compensation cost

628,979

688,226

1,002,899

157,377

2,663,489

3,041,492

477,276 (Reversal of)/ allowance for expected credit losses

(5,888)

212,010

12,932

2,029

40,600

265,930

41,730 Losses on disposal of property, equipment and software

2,730

4,008

48,779

7,654

6,482

54,052

8,482 Unrealized exchange losses/ (gains)

1,796,532

(157,292)

347,235

54,489

3,102,492

488,604

76,673 Losses/ (gains) on disposal of long-term investments,

business and subsidiaries

178

(1)

(13,091)

(2,054)

(27,063)

(186,920)

(29,332) Deferred income taxes

(74,041)

307,994

(431,015)

(67,636)

88,179

407,948

64,016 Share of results on equity method investees and revaluation

results from previously held equity interest

(216,528)

(730,363)

(448,053)

(70,309)

(302,602)

(1,573,068)

(246,849) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



























Accounts receivable

355,495

(1,178,290)

(97,064)

(15,231)

(530,413)

(1,186,586)

(186,201) Inventories

(96,499)

(154,072)

73,588

11,548

29,699

(343,587)

(53,916) Prepayments and other assets

791,254

(38,490)

870,684

136,629

(13,554)

640,349

100,485 Accounts payable

136,213

172,696

(89,207)

(13,999)

(86,352)

(155,262)

(24,364) Salary and welfare payables

1,382,442

(647,029)

1,521,743

238,795

528,927

505,334

79,298 Taxes payable

220,244

(434,893)

528,725

82,968

1,126,648

255,060

40,024 Deferred revenue

568,704

2,154,751

(1,162,982)

(182,497)

2,342,916

1,351,261

212,042 Accrued liabilities and other payables

335,117

928,647

786,517

123,422

1,373,608

2,121,416

332,896 Net cash provided by operating activities

8,214,247

6,292,656

8,368,598

1,313,216

24,888,171

24,926,727

3,911,547





























Cash flows from investing activities:



























Purchase of property, equipment and software

(303,347)

(407,688)

(442,524)

(69,442)

(1,055,572)

(1,601,830)

(251,362) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software

7,895

11,030

56,517

8,869

17,540

71,524

11,224 Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed

copyrights

(333,507)

(218,168)

(297,142)

(46,628)

(2,234,915)

(1,508,179)

(236,666) Net change in short-term investments with terms of three

months or less

(2,257,404)

167,978

(1,474,371)

(231,361)

(1,655,930)

3,694,890

579,809 Purchase of short-term investments with terms over three

months

(2,200,000)

(630,000)

(4,300,000)

(674,764)

(19,905,000)

(15,285,000)

(2,398,550) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments with terms

over three months

3,597,659

6,251,750

3,313,543

519,967

24,126,210

13,235,845

2,076,993 Investment in long-term investments and acquisition of

subsidiaries

(1,034,392)

(586,124)

(2,020,029)

(316,987)

(2,407,692)

(6,541,567)

(1,026,515) Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments,

businesses and subsidiaries

93,926

33,731

616,542

96,749

722,076

1,115,457

175,039 Placement/rollover of matured time deposits

(14,720,632)

(11,723,614)

(26,628,133)

(4,178,535)

(91,518,767)

(81,298,080)

(12,757,443) Proceeds from maturities of time deposits

18,246,875

28,328,155

15,707,821

2,464,900

64,880,317

81,307,297

12,758,889 Change in other long-term assets

(52,092)

(69,429)

(99,692)

(15,644)

(160,674)

(268,651)

(42,157) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

1,044,981

21,157,621

(15,567,468)

(2,442,876)

(29,192,407)

(7,078,294)

(1,110,739)





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

























NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Cash flows from financing activities:



























Proceed of bank loan with terms over three months

607,043

612,885

2,277,171

357,338

1,136,495

4,447,586

697,923 Payment of bank loan with terms over three months

(361,973)

(235,284)

(1,311,823)

(205,854)

(818,539)

(2,297,135)

(360,471) Net changes in bank loans with terms of three months or less

(2,152,677)

(7,967,910)

425,020

66,695

3,723,109

(442,207)

(69,392) (Paid for)/ net amounts received from NetEase's issuance of

shares in Hong Kong

(171,440)

-

-

-

21,911,815

(13,800)

(2,165) Capital contribution from/ (repurchase of) noncontrolling interests

and redeemable noncontrolling interests shareholders, net

10,609

34,800

1,320,122

207,156

(268,343)

2,870,147

450,389 Cash paid for repurchase of NetEase's ADSs/ purchase of

subsidiaries' ADSs and shares

(3,445,930)

(6,310,841)

(2,112,256)

(331,459)

(11,490,988)

(12,910,533)

(2,025,944) Dividends paid to noncontrolling shareholders

-

-

(731,250)

(114,749)

-

(731,250)

(114,749) Dividends paid to NetEase's shareholders

(861,211)

(1,028,116)

(940,540)

(147,591)

(4,280,462)

(3,508,377)

(550,541) Net cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities

(6,375,579)

(14,894,466)

(1,073,556)

(168,464)

9,913,087

(12,585,569)

(1,974,950)





























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents



























and restricted cash held in foreign currencies

(67,229)

14,435

(80,670)

(12,659)

161,894

(55,354)

(8,686) Net increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,816,420

12,570,246

(8,353,096)

(1,310,783)

5,770,745

5,207,510

817,172 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning

of the period

9,352,185

13,158,965

25,729,211

4,037,475

6,397,860

12,168,605

1,909,520 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of the period

12,168,605

25,729,211

17,376,115

2,726,692

12,168,605

17,376,115

2,726,692





























Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:



























Cash paid for income tax, net

347,389

898,112

858,304

134,687

2,046,119

3,547,299

556,649 Cash paid for interest expense

46,177

52,765

42,879

6,729

246,051

187,628

29,443





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.



























NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands, except percentages)































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net revenues:



























Online game services

13,400,182

15,899,070

17,397,517

2,730,050

54,608,717

62,806,453

9,855,703 Youdao

1,106,796

1,387,292

1,333,791

209,301

3,167,515

5,354,357

840,215 Cloud Music

1,524,509

1,924,683

1,889,265

296,467

4,895,731

6,997,622

1,098,080 Innovative businesses and others

3,730,251

2,979,704

3,752,992

588,926

10,995,170

12,447,594

1,953,299 Total net revenues

19,761,738

22,190,749

24,373,565

3,824,744

73,667,133

87,606,026

13,747,297





























Cost of revenues:



























Online game services

(4,942,484)

(5,637,027)

(6,239,410)

(979,100)

(19,847,846)

(22,101,116)

(3,468,147) Youdao

(581,327)

(601,741)

(657,329)

(103,149)

(1,713,229)

(2,448,146)

(384,168) Cloud Music

(1,632,497)

(1,881,859)

(1,812,036)

(284,348)

(5,491,066)

(6,854,948)

(1,075,691) Innovative businesses and others

(2,677,668)

(2,259,354)

(2,747,010)

(431,065)

(7,631,590)

(9,231,015)

(1,448,547) Total cost of revenues

(9,833,976)

(10,379,981)

(11,455,785)

(1,797,662)

(34,683,731)

(40,635,225)

(6,376,553)





























Gross profit:



























Online game services

8,457,698

10,262,043

11,158,107

1,750,950

34,760,871

40,705,337

6,387,556 Youdao

525,469

785,551

676,462

106,152

1,454,286

2,906,211

456,047 Cloud Music

(107,988)

42,824

77,229

12,119

(595,335)

142,674

22,389 Innovative businesses and others

1,052,583

720,350

1,005,982

157,861

3,363,580

3,216,579

504,752 Total gross profit

9,927,762

11,810,768

12,917,780

2,027,082

38,983,402

46,970,801

7,370,744





























Gross profit margin:



























Online game services

63.1%

64.5%

64.1%

64.1%

63.7%

64.8%

64.8% Youdao

47.5%

56.6%

50.7%

50.7%

45.9%

54.3%

54.3% Cloud Music

(7.1%)

2.2%

4.1%

4.1%

(12.2%)

2.0%

2.0% Innovative businesses and others

28.2%

24.2%

26.8%

26.8%

30.6%

25.8%

25.8%





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.





















NETEASE, INC.

Notes to Unaudited Financial Information

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB6.3726 on the last trading day of December 2021 (December 30, 2021) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on December 30, 2021, or at any other certain date.

Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Share-based compensation cost included in:



























Cost of revenues

181,871

180,669

267,424

41,965

794,855

833,389

130,777 Operating expenses



























- Selling and marketing expenses

24,892

29,289

38,657

6,066

102,300

118,611

18,613 - General and administrative expenses

214,730

258,805

358,595

56,271

929,013

1,105,547

173,484 - Research and development expenses

207,486

219,463

338,223

53,075

837,321

983,945

154,402





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.



























Note 3: The unaudited financial information disclosed in this press release is preliminary. The audit of the financial statements and related notes to be included in the Company's annual report to shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 is still in progress. In addition, because an audit of the Company's internal controls over financial reporting in connection with section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 has not yet been completed, the Company makes no representation as to the effectiveness of those internal controls as of the end of fiscal year 2021.

Adjustments to the financial statements may be identified when the audit work is completed, which could result in significant differences between the Company's audited financial statements and this preliminary unaudited financial information.

Note 4: The financial information prepared and presented in this announcement might be different from those published and to be published by NetEase's listed subsidiaries to meet the disclosure requirements under U.S. GAAP or different accounting standards requirement.

Note 5: The unaudited reconciliation on GAAP and non-GAAP results is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data):







Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,



September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020



2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021



RMB



RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders

975,702



3,181,782

5,694,154

893,537

12,062,754

16,856,842

2,645,206 Add: Share-based compensation

622,185



675,999

901,421

141,453

2,643,287

2,905,065

455,868 Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's

shareholders

1,597,887



3,857,781

6,595,575

1,034,990

14,706,041

19,761,907

3,101,074































Non-GAAP net income per share *





























Basic

0.48



1.16

2.01

0.32

4.45

5.94

0.93 Diluted

0.47



1.15

1.98

0.31

4.39

5.87

0.92































Non-GAAP net income per ADS *





























Basic

2.38



5.80

10.05

1.58

22.25

29.71

4.66 Diluted

2.34



5.74

9.92

1.56

21.95

29.34

4.60































* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.





























