InContext Solutions Announces the Appointment of Lucas Blair as Chief Technology Officer Blair brings more than 15 years of experience as a designer and technology leader in the e-learning, gaming, simulation, and research industries.

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InContext Solutions, the global leader in 3D simulation software for retail, is pleased to announce that Lucas Blair has been named Chief Technology Officer for the company. In this role, Blair will lead the acceleration of InContext's platform strategy and innovation roadmap, and manage all teams in the areas of 3D content, software architecture, R&D and Innovation, UX/UI, and data science.

"Today's unique convergence of technology and social media trends places InContext in the sweet spot of Meta shopping and associated retail innovation. We are thrilled to now have Lucas at the helm, pioneering the next generation of InContext's ShopperMX Platform for mainstream B2B and B2C applications," said David Rich, InContext CEO and Chairman. "InContext was part of the Metaverse before it was fashionable, and so I'm eternally bullish when it comes to what this company has in store for reinventing the shopping experience. It's the ideal time to bring in a fresh perspective to help take us even further."

Blair has over 15 years of experience as a leader within the design and technology sector. He comes from The Five Network, where he served as CTO. Prior to that, Blair spent 4 years at RTI International most recently as Director of Technology Innovation. Before that he was the founder and design principle at Little Bird Games. Blair obtained a PhD in Modeling and Simulation from University of Central Florida with a focus on Human Systems. He also has a Master's degree in Instructional Technology and a Bachelor's degree in Biology from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.

"It's an exciting time to get back into the XR simulation space, as the metaverse becomes more integrated into business and consumer ways of working and living. I'm inspired to join the InContext team, where they are already delivering high-impact industry solutions, from shopper insights, retail planning and execution, to fully immersive 3D experiences," said Blair. "InContext has the right combination of development and research, deep industry partnerships, and long- term blue-chip clients, that enables them to make a profound impact in the XR and 3D simulation space."

About InContext Solutions

InContext Solutions is the global leader in 3D simulation software for retail. Our virtual simulation platform, ShopperMX, enables brands and retailers to create better shopping experiences through its ability to digitally prototype, validate with real shoppers, and activate through our field enablement applications within the context of a retail store environment. InContext's ShopperMX platform delivers substantial cost and time savings while mitigating major risk when bringing new ideas to life in retail.

