HAWAII-BORN LOCAL OPENS ALWAYS BEST CARE OF OAHU

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today its expansion to Hawaii with the opening of a new location in Oahu. Located at 1001 Dillingham Blvd., Ste. 317, in Honolulu, Always Best Care of Oahu is owned and operated by franchisee Tyler Kimura, who was born and raised in Honolulu. The new business will provide award-winning in-home care and assisted living referral services to the entire island, including Honolulu, the North Shore, the Windward Coast, Central Oahu and the Leeward Coast.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tyler to our network of dedicated franchisees who serve their local seniors through relentless customer service and a passion for quality care. We are equally pleased to be expanding into Hawaii, increasing our footprint to 30 states and two provinces in Canada," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "As we grow across the country, our brand continues to provide opportunities for individuals looking to launch their own home care franchise business to serve their community."

Kimura was born and raised on Oahu and has lived in Aiea for the past 10 years. An entrepreneur at heart, he is no stranger to providing clients with superior products and services. Since graduating from the University of Hawaii at Mānoa, Kimura has worked in advertising sales and owns a wholesale fresh-cut fruit business. Most recently, he owned an Allstate insurance agency, growing the business from the ground up to serve more than 3,500 households in just eight years. Now, he has already built a team of over 75 caregivers who are ready to answer the needs of Oahu's seniors and their families.

"Living and working here over the past four decades, I've seen first-hand the need for a senior care business to assist our aging population," said Kimura. "Combining my vast knowledge of the island and my business experience with the proven franchising system that Always Best Care offers, I look forward to providing quality care in my community to the people who need it most."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

For a free evaluation or additional information on the services available through Always Best Care of Oahu, call 808-207-8558 or visit alwaysbestcareoahu.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System and remote patient monitoring. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

