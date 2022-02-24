GamesPad Receives Investment from Animoca Brands

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GamesPad , the ultimate gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem, announced that it has received investment from Animoca Brands , a leading digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification company.

GamesPad is a holistic blockchain gaming platform founded by Constantin Kogan and Eran Elhanani that aims to transform the crypto-gaming world by supporting promising gaming projects and democratizing early-stage investing for retail buyers.

Animoca Brands is a global leader in gamification and blockchain with a large portfolio of over 100 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse.

The new funding announced recently will be used to expand the GamesPad ecosystem and increase its adoption among crypto gamers from around the world. The strategic support of Animoca Brands will help GamesPad to contribute to the growth of the blockchain gaming industry.

Constantin Kogan, GamesPad Co-Founder, commented: "We're honored to partner with a gaming industry veteran like Animoca Brands. We believe that the GamesPad vision will help blockchain games get the value, investors, and partners they deserve."

Eran Elhanani, GamesPad Co-Founder, commented: "We're excited to have Animoca Brands as a strategic investor. Since Animoca Brands is one of the leading brands and names in the gaming space, we see immense potential in our collaboration in regards to mutual investments, deal flow, support of the projects that we will incubate or launch, and much more."

Yat Siu, the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented: "The GamesPad vision intertwines with our mission to create a new asset class, play-to-earn economies, and a more equitable digital framework contributing to the building of the open metaverse. We're happy to support this project by funding its growth and development."

About GamesPad

GamesPad is the ultimate gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem that brings together a decentralized VC, multichain launchpad, game incubator, NFT aggregator and marketplace, yield aggregator, big gaming studio partnerships, in-house game development studio, and much more. The team gathers industry professionals with over 20 years of combined crypto and blockchain experience. It's a mix of talented individuals at the top of fields who aim to create an exciting and successful journey from startup ideation to execution.

