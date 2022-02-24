To celebrate the launch, Blue Moon is giving you a chance to win the LightSky TropiCooler, a specialty mini fridge designed to bring a taste of the tropics to dark, winter days

BLUE MOON EXPANDS LIGHTSKY BRAND AND LAUNCHES NEW LIGHTSKY TROPICAL WHEAT NATIONWIDE To celebrate the launch, Blue Moon is giving you a chance to win the LightSky TropiCooler, a specialty mini fridge designed to bring a taste of the tropics to dark, winter days

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Blue Moon Brewing Company announces the expansion of Blue Moon LightSky, the brand's light yet surprisingly flavorful, citrus-forward beer, with its first line extension: LightSky Tropical Wheat. Tropical Wheat is the second innovation in the growing Blue Moon LightSky family following LightSky Citrus Wheat, which debuted in 2020 and has already received recognition as a top 10 craft beer brand.

Blue Moon LightSky Tropical Wheat Tropicooler (PRNewswire)

Blue Moon LightSky Tropical Wheat is a deliciously well-crafted, full-flavored wheat beer brewed with hints of real pineapple fruit and orange peel for an exceptional taste at only 95 calories per 12 ounces.

"When we launched Blue Moon LightSky nearly two years ago, we challenged the flavor drinkers expect to find in a light beer and it's still going strong– at the end of 2021, LightSky remained the top light beer in the craft segment," said Mara Schaefer, senior director of above premium beer at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "Tropical Wheat builds on this momentum and what consumers love most about LightSky – its unbelievable flavor and sessionability – with a pineapple-forward flavor proposition."

Available in sleek 12 oz slim cans, Blue Moon LightSky Tropical is available in 6-pack and 12-pack varieties and makes a great, easy-drinking option no matter the occasion, whether that's lounging at home or brunching with friends.

To celebrate the launch of Tropical Wheat, Blue Moon LightSky is releasing the LightSky TropiCooler, a limited-edition mini fridge designed to bring island-inspired light to dreary, winter days this season.

"With early sunsets and dark days, we could all use a taste of the tropics and some much-needed brightness in this the last stretch of winter," continued Schaefer. "Just like LightSky Tropical Wheat, the TropiCooler brings light and flavor to your drinking this season and most importantly, allows you to savor every sip as if you're relaxing in the sun somewhere warm."

Each LightSky TropiCooler is Equipped for a luxe sunlight experience, a tropical aesthetic, and a 12-pack of Blue Moon LightSky Tropical Wheat. Beginning today, fans of the brand can visit www.LightSkyTropiCooler.com to enter for a chance to win a FREE Blue Moon LightSky TropiCooler.

For more information on how to win your own LightSky TropiCooler and for official sweepstakes rules, visit www.LightSkyTropiCooler.com. Open to legal residents 50 US/DC, 21+. Sweepstakes ends 03/10/2022. Restrictions apply.

Drinkers are encouraged to follow the brand @BlueMoon on Facebook, and @BlueMoonBrewCo on Twitter and Instagram for a daily dose of brightness. For more information on Blue Moon LightSky Tropical Wheat, including where to find a pack near you, please visit www.bluemoonbrewingcompany.com.

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon Brewing Company takes pride in the quality and creativity of its beers and embraces the process it takes to get there. Our founder and original head brewmaster, Keith Villa, dreamt up Blue Moon while spending time living and learning in Belgium. Years later, we still pull inspiration from the people and places around us. Since our first creative twist in 1995 in Denver, we have continued to have fun experimenting and trying out new styles for our fans to enjoy. That's why at Blue Moon Brewing Company, something's always brewing. More information is available at www.bluemoonbrewingcompany.com.

