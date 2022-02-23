WISIN & YANDEL TO BE HONORED AT THE 29TH ANNUAL BMI LATIN AWARDS

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI® (Broadcast Music, Inc.®) is thrilled to honor legendary duo Wisin & Yandel at the 29th Annual BMI Latin Awards. The multiple award-winning reggaeton pioneers will receive the BMI President's Award in recognition of their outstanding achievements and rich contributions to the Latin music community that span over 20 years and continue to influence the next generation of songwriters. The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 15 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA., and will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O'Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative, Latin, Jesus Gonzalez.

"Wisin & Yandel are true innovators of reggaeton and urban Latin music, said Jesus Gonzalez, BMI Vice President, Creative, Latin. "Their music transcends generations and has influenced many artists across all genres, helping to propel Latin music forward. We're thrilled to finally come together and present this distinct honor to 'el duo de la historia,' whose undeniable chemistry and talents have earned them legions of fans around the world."

Wisin & Yandel began their career in the late '90s and released their first album Los Reyes del Nuevo Milenio in 2000. That initial impact was followed by a succession of records that established their talents, including De Nuevos a Viejos (2001), Mi Vida…My Life (2003) and De Otra Manera (2004), all of which were certified gold. Taking their career to the next level, the duo went on to attain further success with albums like Pa'l Mundo (2005), Los Extraterrestres (2007) and La Revolución (2009), which all peaked at #1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums and reached massive popularity in countries around the world. After releasing Los Vaqueros: El Regreso (2011) and Líderes (2012), Wisin & Yandel decided to take a hiatus and pursue solo projects but have since reunited and released their tenth studio album in 2018, Los Campeones del Pueblo: The Big Leagues, followed by La Gerencia in 2019.

For more than two decades, Wisin & Yandel have been on top of the Latin charts and their sounds, styles and irrepressible rhythms captivated fans worldwide. They have received numerous accolades throughout the years, including 54 BMI Latin Awards, collectively, and were named BMI's Latin Songwriter of the Year in 2006, 2007 and 2011. Additionally, they earned a GRAMMY for Best Latin Urban Album for Los Extraterrestres in 2009, 12 Billboard Latin Music Awards, 2 Latin GRAMMY Awards, 13 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards, 12 Premios Juventud Awards and an MTV Video Music Award, among many others.

In receiving this honor, Wisin & Yandel join previous BMI President's Award recipients including Carlos Vives, Gloria Trevi, Juanes, Luis Fonsi, Mario Quintero, Pitbull and Sergio George, among others.

During the private ceremony, BMI will also salute the songwriters, publishers and administrators of the past year's most-performed Latin songs in the United States. The BMI Regional Mexican Song, Songwriter, BMI Contemporary Latin Song, Songwriter and Publisher of the Year will also be named during the ceremony. The BMI President's Award is presented to a songwriter, composer, producer or executive who has profoundly influenced the entertainment industry.

