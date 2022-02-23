InventHelp Inventor Develops Holder for Plug-In Nightlights & Air Fresheners (FED-2277)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to keep plug-in nightlights and air fresheners in place when plugged into a wall outlet," said an inventor, from Auburn, Wash., "so I invented THE HOLDER. My design helps to prevent a nightlight or air freshener from coming loose or falling out."

The invention ensures that plug-in nightlights or air fresheners remain in place in electrical outlets. In doing so, it helps to prevent accidental removal of plug-in nightlights or air fresheners. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a secure design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it ensures that both receptacles/plugs of the outlet are functional.

