Northpoint Roofing Systems Welcomes New Director of Marketing, Chelsea Glass

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpoint Roofing Systems, designated as a Top 1% Contractor out of all roofing companies in the US, announces the addition of Chelsea Glass as Director of Marketing. She will lead the company's marketing strategy and branding initiative to convey Northpoint's message to offer compassion, guidance, and full roof protection with the latest technology.

"We are reinventing the roofing industry, and Chelsea's passion and energy is a breath of fresh air. It is a major advantage to have someone streamline our company's mission and vision and communicates it in a way that tells our story to the broad range of customers we serve," says Keith Priddy, President and Co-Founder of Northpoint Roofing Systems.

Chelsea brings over 10 years of experience where she elevated the performance and profitability of organizations in various industries through expert alignment of innovative marketing and advertising strategies. Her focus is to expand the message Northpoint already encompasses and let communities know that Northpoint is here to guide them to a protected roof while focusing on what matters most. Most recently, Chelsea led the branding for a children's clothing company in Georgia. She successfully connected with hundreds of thousands of customers by understanding their wants and needs with compelling marketing campaigns and messaging.

Chelsea commented, "I am thrilled to be a part of this team. The owners have a special message to tell, and they do it through the strong understanding, respect, and care they provide to their customers and employees. I'm looking forward to seeing and making their vision come to fruition." Joe Happe, General Manager and Co-Founder, follows by adding, "As we continue to innovate and grow, we understand our customers' needs are evolving. Her guidance will be vital for our future as we continue to build trust and stronger relationships."

Northpoint Roofing Systems is a full residential and commercial roofing company that takes pride in using the highest quality products and craftsmanship available. Using state-of-the-art Damage Detection technology on drones, we detect hail damage, missing shingles, and other problem areas to provide owners the most credited and detailed assessment on their investment.

