TODD ANDERSON JOINS FUN WINE AS PRESIDENT

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fun Wine Company is happy to announce that it has appointed Todd Anderson as President of the Company. Mr. Anderson will be responsible for the sales, marketing, distribution, and operations strategy of FUN WINE®. After 16 years with Mark Anthony Brands, maker of highly successful beverages such as Mike's Hard Lemonade® and White Claw®, Anderson joined Lone River Beverage Company as Chief Commercial Officer. The maker of Lone River Ranch Water hard seltzer was recently acquired by Diageo Beer Company.

Todd Anderson commented, "I am looking forward to joining this rapidly emerging brand and working closely with the Fun Wine Team on our strategy to further disrupt total beverage alcohol. The Fun Wine Company has a unique opportunity to engage the diverse and evolving North American and international consumer markets by building our brand on the lifestyle occasions behind Music, Fashion, Art, and just plain FUN®." Mr. Anderson continued, "The industry landscape is changing rapidly, and with consumers wanting more from their beverage alcohol choices. I see the Fun Wine portfolio and future innovation bringing new consumers into wine and overall RTD space. Fun Wine has bold flavor profiles, is sweetened with monk fruit, has 5.5% ABV, and only 59 calories per 5 oz pour. I welcome the challenge to make Fun Wine a household name and creating an international FUN® movement."

Founder & CEO Joe Peleg replied, "We are excited to have Todd Anderson join Fun Wine as our President. Todd is a highly accomplished executive with experience across all segments of the alcohol industry, including with the growth of the #1 beverage today, White Claw®. We welcome Todd to the organization as a key member of our Executive Team and are confident that he will be able to expand Fun Wine to unprecedented heights given his leadership in navigating new product line introductions through maturity."

About Fun Wine

Headquartered in Miami, The Fun Wine Company produces and markets a flavored, low-alcohol and sparkling Ready-to-Drink (RTD) portfolio of wine-based beverages that is distributed around the world. FUN WINE blends exciting flavors with unique fragrances and a touch of carbonation in artistic 750 ml glass bottles and 330 ml aluminum bottles. FUN WINE products are built on four pillars: Flavor, Innovation, Packaging and Price. Focused on eliminating the pretense often associated with traditional wine, Fun Wine makes wine fun for legal drinking age consumers as an affordable luxury for mass appeal.

Please visit www.funwine.com @Funwineofficial

FUN WINE Flavors

Fun Wine has two collections – the fruit-flavored Hard Bubbly Collection and the coffee-flavored Café Graffiti Collection. Hard Bubbly flavors include Strawberry Rosé Moscato, Peach Passion Moscato, Coconut Pineapple Chardonnay, and Sangria. Café Graffiti flavors include Cappuccino Chardonnay and Espresso Cabernet.

Where to Find FUN WINE

FUN WINE is available across multiple retail channels - supermarkets, mass, drug, c-store, along with emerging opportunities with on-premise locations focused on venues, restaurants, and fast-casual chains in 2022. Off-premises customers currently include Walmart, Kroger, H-E-B, Wegmans Food Markets, Total Wine & More, Whole Foods, Rite Aid, King Cullen, Kinney Drugs, Tops, Sav-A-Lot, Shoprite, Circle K, 7-Eleven, Crown Liquors, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Stew Leonard's, and many more. FUN WINE products are sold at affordable prices and have consistently experienced higher velocity rates than established wine products. In anticipation of supply chain challenges, the Company continues to build inventory and will have sufficient stock on hand to fulfill retail orders in 2022 as we rapidly expand availability. Fun Wine distributors include Republic National Distributing Company and Young's Market Company for 22 states and Washington D.C., and 47 distributors in 19 other states. The company expects to have 100% coverage in all 50 states by Q2 2022.

FUN WINE also has a presence in Asia, Europe, and Latin America, and has significant expansion plans overseas, including local production in strategic markets.

FUN WINE® and FUN® are registered US trademarks of FUN WINE (USA) LLC.

