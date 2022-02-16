Secure Thingz and IAR Systems endorse global joint statement for consumer IoT security

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the World Economic Forum's Council on the Connected World, the companies are joining forces with industry, hackers, and consumer groups for building consensus on security for consumer IoT devices

Cambridge, UK / Uppsala, Sweden-February 16, 2022-Secure Thingz, an IAR Systems® Group company delivering advanced platforms to secure the IoT, and IAR Systems, the world leader of software tools and services for embedded development, today announced their active support for the Consumer IoT Security Statement of Support. Through the World Economic Forum's Council on the Connected World, Consumers International, Cybersecurity Tech Accord, and I Am The Cavalry, representing over 400 organizations, have come together as a result of the rising threats stemming from insecure consumer IoT devices.

With billions of connected consumer devices now on the market, and billions more soon to follow, there is need for a strong global baseline for IoT security in the next generation of consumer products. Through the World Economic Forum's platform for multistakeholder cooperation, IAR Systems and Secure Thingz are part of a community reflecting the interests of security researchers, technology providers, and consumers.

"The efforts of the World Economic Forum, in addition to the growing national and international standards, are very welcome. From Secure Thingz side, we are ideally placed to support the improvement of security across all connected devices through our unique end-to-end solutions," stated Haydn Povey, CEO of Secure Thingz. "It is only by elevating these requirements to the boardrooms of the Fortune 500 companies, and the corridors of power, that we will see the changes in purchasing habits and empowerment of systems, unleashing the radical benefits of the connected world."

For information on how Secure Thingz helps achieve the World Economic Forum's measured outcomes, please visit www.securethingz.com/weforum. More information about the Consumer IoT Security Statement of Support is available at www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/02/5-security-must-haves-for-internet-connected-consumer-products.

