HashEx Opens a New Service to Audit NFT Projects

In 2021, non-fungible tokens gained significant traction. According to DappRadar's 2021 Industry Report, while the NFT trading volume reached $23 billion last year, the floor market capitalization of the top 100 digital collectibles stood at an estimated $16.7 billion. As the sector is growing rapidly, the safety of NFT-powered solutions has become an important subject among cryptocurrency users.

Blockchain audit and consulting firm HashEx announces the launch of a dedicated audit service for NFTs.

Founded in 2017, HashEx leverages its team of over 30 blockchain experts to offer high-level security services for DeFi protocols and cryptocurrency projects. With over 500 smart contracts audited and $2 billion secured, HashEx is among the industry's most impactful tech advisories. Featuring a track record of exceptional quality service, projects audited by the company found no issues in 99.99% of the cases.

Due to the broader spread of NFTs in traditionally non-crypto areas, security problems attract increased attention in the sector. Like in the DeFi industry, smart contract bugs and vulnerabilities can become potential problems for non-fungible token projects, as the safety of the contracts is based on various factors.

"NFTs have experienced massive growth since last year. As more investors, artists, and traders are joining the market, and an increasing amount of liquidity is flowing into non-fungible tokens, service providers should maintain high standards in terms of security within the sector. Understanding how critical this issue is, we have opened a separate direction in our company to help NFT projects maintain these standards and protect their users," said HashEx founder and CEO Dmitry Mishunin.

About HashEx

Founded in 2017, and with offices in the US, Asia and Russia, HashEx brings together a team of experts in blockchain and smart contract auditing, with the mission of providing security in the crypto sector. Over the course of its history, HashEx has audited and helped launch over 500 DeFi projects and prevented the loss of over $2 billion worth of investor funds thanks to detailed reports on likely threats and vulnerabilities in the code and recommendations for their elimination.

