Crypto Investment Firm Hartmann Capital Launches $30M Metaverse Fund

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartmann Capital, a four-year veteran in crypto asset management, today announced the launch of its second fund specialized in exclusively investing into the Metaverse.

Hartmann Capital Launches New Metaverse Fund

During Art Basel week, Hartmann Capital hosted 100 investors and crypto enthusiasts for a private unveiling of its latest fund, Hartmann Metaverse Ventures I, LP. The event was attended by speakers and portfolio founders, such as Jamie Thomson from P2E giant Vulcan Forged . Less than 30 days later, the new fund completed its initial close with $10M secured from 36 investors.

Hartmann Metaverse Ventures I, LP invests at the intersection of the infrastructure, content, and access points of the Metaverse, deploying capital via early stage token and equity deals, as well as through its actively managed NFT portfolio.

In its first month, the fund has backed notable startups such as RedPillVR , a platform for the creation, distribution and monetization of AAA virtual music performances; SUBPAC , a patented tactile audio system that provides a new high-resolution physically immersive experience; and Andromeda , a cosmos-based protocol that lays out a next generation NFT standard.

In support of the firm's first venture fund, Hartmann Capital welcomed its first two Venture Partners to the firm. Ejaaz Ahamadeen, Product Manager at Coinbase NFT and former Global Lead on Token Architecture at Consensys, along with James Paul, current Head of Community at Jadu, a Mobile Augmented Reality Web3 company, and former AR/VR experiences producer for the past five years.

Hartmann Metaverse Ventures I, LP was incorporated the same week that Facebook famously rebranded to Meta. Managing Partner Felix Hartmann emphasized, "Investing in the open Metaverse may not just be the most profitable investment since Bitcoin, but also the most meaningful way to vote with your money for a free and open digital world that is not controlled by big tech." Hartmann predicts that in 10 years, the economy of the Metaverse will be larger than the economy of the physical world.

The fund will have its first subsequent close on March 1st. For more information contact invest@hartmanncapital.com

