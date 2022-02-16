Carson Group Appoints First-Ever Chief Technology Officer Nimesh Patel

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest-growing financial services firms in the country, has hired Nimesh Patel to fill the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A technology veteran with more than 20 years of professional experience, Patel brings a strong background in growing and developing tech and product teams and has helped several firms reach greater scale by creating an execution and delivery-focused culture committed to improving the client experience.

"Nimesh has an impressive background in product strategy and engineering, software architecture, and creating behavior-driven user engagement experiences," said Teri Shepherd, president at Carson Group. "His deep technical expertise will be an invaluable asset to our leadership team as we work together to propel Carson into its next phase of growth."

Prior to joining Carson Group, Patel was CEO of Prefix Health Technologies, a tech startup that modernized access and delivery of social benefits to vulnerable populations. Previously, he served as COO and CTO at Cresset, a startup in Capital Markets, where he helped incubate and grow the firm to reach $5 billion in assets under management in under two years. Other career stops include five years as CTO of Emmi Solutions, a healthtech company, and work in a variety of technology leadership roles at UBS (Hong Kong), Intercontinental Exchange Trust, Boston Options Exchange and Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Patel is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and later earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He has co-authored three patents, speaks at under-resourced high schools to educate and inspire students on the opportunities that exist in STEM careers, and serves as an advisor on several startups and growth-stage tech companies helping to guide their product and engineering strategy.

"Carson Group's commitment to being a leading fintech provider is one thing that first drew me to the organization," said Patel. "I look forward to helping scale our technology solutions and enhance our digital offerings in a way that will allow us to continue our dynamic growth trajectory."

