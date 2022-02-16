Borr Drilling Limited - Q4 2021 Presentation

Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited's fourth quarter 2021 results to be held on the webcast/conference call at 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York time) on February 16, 2022.

Please note corrected timing above from initial invitation. 

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a)  Webcast

Please use the following link: www.incommuk.com/customers/online with access code: 824109

b)   Conference Call

Dial in details, Participants:

Conference ID: 824109

United Kingdom        020 3936 2999

United States               1 646 664 1960

All other locations     +44 20 3936 2999

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

