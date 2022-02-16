Alpha DaRT Cancer Treatment Wins the Quality "Innovation of Innovations" Award for 2021

JERUSALEM, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Tau Medical is pleased to announce that its innovative alpha radiation cancer therapy – the Alpha DaRT™ has been awarded the Quality Innovation Award for 2021 in the category of healthcare sector innovations, and in the overall quality innovation competition as the "Innovation of Innovations," by Laautekeskus Excellence Finland.

Alpha Tau Medical Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alpha Tau Medical) (PRNewswire)

A total of 561 innovations participated in the competition in five separate categories, from 18 different countries. Only the top 25 innovations were recognized with awards or prizes.

Award winners were judged on the basis of 5 different criteria: their novelty value, usability, utilization of learning, filling of unmet customer needs, and effectiveness in addressing current problems. The judges considered Alpha DaRT as most successful in the novelty of using alpha radiation to treat many types of cancer, its potential to fill unmet patient needs in late-stage and radiation-resistant cancer, and for achieving acceptance through a wide-ranging clinical trial program evaluating treatment effectiveness. They granted the Alpha DaRT a double award of the healthcare sector innovations and the overall innovation competition top award of "Innovation of Innovations". The prize will be awarded by the President of the Republic of Finland.

Alpha Tau CEO, Uzi Sofer, commented, "We are very pleased that our hard work on developing the Alpha DaRT technology, is being awarded as a top innovation. We will continue to expedite the path of making our treatments available to patients suffering from cancer, with focus on those that have few treatment options available, those who experienced relapses of their disease and the ones with a systemic spread of metastases."

Alpha Tau Chief Technology Officer Ronen Segal added, "Alpha DaRT promises to bring new treatment options for patients in categories of high unmet need such as recurrent, metastatic, and locally advanced cancers. We are delighted by this recognition from our peers."

For more information, please see www.laatukeskus.fi or www.qualityinnovation.org, or contact the chairman of the Quality Innovation Award 2021, Mr. Juha Ylä-Autio, from Laatukeskus Excellence Finland.

+358 40 752 3312

juha.yla-autio@laatukeskus.fi

www.laatukeskus.fi

info@laatukeskus.fi

About Alpha DaRT

Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to enable highly potent and conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumors by intratumoral delivery of radium-224 impregnated sources. When the radium decays, its short-lived daughters are released from the source and disperse while emitting high-energy alpha particles with the goal of destroying the tumor. Since the alpha-emitting atoms diffuse only a short distance, Alpha DaRT aims to mainly affect the tumor, and to spare the healthy tissue around it.

About Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli medical device company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

Contact: Amnon Gat

+972-54-9746276

amnong@alphatau.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alpha Tau Medical