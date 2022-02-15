WeInfuse Acquires RxToolKit

AUSTIN, Texas and DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeInfuse, the premier consulting and software platform for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the US, has acquired RxToolKit, a provider of clinical and safety education tools for medication preparation and administration.

"We are very excited to bring RxToolKit under the WeInfuse umbrella," said Bryan Johnson, Co-Founder and CEO of WeInfuse. "This strategic partnership allows us to bring best-in-class medication education and clinical training to infusion and pharmacy providers across the US. We're deeply honored that Chuck DiTrapano has entrusted us as the next steward of his company. We're looking forward to working with Chuck and the RxToolKit team as they bring a wealth of experience. Together, our future is bright."

RxToolKit provides curated and reviewed clinical resources including drug monographs that provide step-by-step instructions helping to ensure the safety of all medications from preparation to administration. RxToolKit products lower the potential for human error and increase safety for both caregivers and patients.

"From the time we met in 2017, we could tell the core values of RxToolKit and WeInfuse were closely aligned. Excellence, dedication, customer satisfaction and teamwork represent a strong foundation for both companies," said Chuck, Founder & President of RxToolKit. "We are honored to become part of the WeInfuse suite of offerings and are excited to bring RxToolKit's strengths into the fold. Our dedication to medication safety and experience with clinical reference and education will surely enhance our collective outcomes. The entire team at RxToolKit stands ready to continue the journey. We are excited about what the future holds."

WeInfuse's software platform powers over 550 infusion and pharmacy locations across the US. WeInfuse software helps organizations operate efficiently, maximize profitability, decrease burnout and improve clinical outcomes. Its powerful, intuitive features for pharmacy and infusion center workflows and a robust reporting and analytics engine help take the confusion out of infusion. For more information about WeInfuse, visit weinfuse.com or email marketing@weinfuse.com.

