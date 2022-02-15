SmartAdvocate® Announces Latest Software Release Featuring Over 1,000 Enhancements

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAdvocate, provider of award-winning, fully integrated case management software to the legal industry, is proud to announce its latest software release. With over 1,000 enhancements, this release contains new features and software updates to expand and improve the day-to-day experience for all clients. As SmartAdvocate prides itself as being responsive to its users, most of the enhancements are the result of users' requests made over the past year. Among them are new Visual Themes, customized Dashboards and New Screens for more specialized cases that involve Social Security Disability and Veterans' Affairs. Also added to the software are several updates to aide firms in increasing their productivity. Examples include the ability to perform Mass Emails/Faxes from the Medical Records Follow-up Dashboard, Multi-Document Copy and Combine Multiple Documents into a PDF. Under new integrations, the software now has options which allow users to utilize Full Text Search in Word and PDF documents, secure Medical Record Services, eSignature solutions, Litigation Support and Accounting Services.

Igor Selizhuk, Chief Technology Officer of SmartAdvocate, was instrumental in managing the development of the new release. "We are especially proud of this release," Selizhuk states, "because it shows that as law firms continually look to automation to increase their efficiency and profitability, we are supporting them and evolving along with their needs."

SmartAdvocate is a powerful, browser-based, fully integrated case management system, used by a wide range of litigation firms. They have repeatedly been recognized as the Best Case and Practice Management Software by the New York Law Journal and the New Jersey Law Journals, currently for six years in a row. This new annual software release elevates the product that SmartAdvocate brings to the market, while they remain a leader in the legal case management industry.

