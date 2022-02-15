SIRIUSXM SIGNS PHIL ROSENTHAL AND DAVID WILD TO LAUNCH ORIGINAL PODCAST SERIES NAKED LUNCH WITH STITCHER

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that Phil Rosenthal (creator of CBS' Everybody Loves Raymond, and Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil) will launch his first podcast with Stitcher, the Triton-ranked #1 podcast company and SiriusXM subsidiary. Joined by his co-host and friend, Emmy and Peabody-winning TV writer, longtime Rolling Stone journalist and best-selling author David Wild, Naked Lunch will feature the pair engaged in smart, surprising, funny and sometimes moving conversations with special guests. The Naked Lunch podcast will launch this spring.

Photo by Robyn Von Swank (PRNewswire)

Each week, a special guest is expected to join Phil and David to talk about what is going on inside their lives – not just their most recent movie roles, books or special projects. Episodes will often be recorded at Phil's home, with lunch brought in from favorite local eateries. With no agenda except the promise of a well-spent afternoon in excellent company, the show will be an informal meeting of wits, minds, and hearts.

"I've been having lunch with David for many years," says Phil, "and we often bring other friends along: great musicians, actors, comedians, chefs, all types. We always eat, and laugh, a lot. And we invariably say, we should be recording this. And now we are."

"We are pleased to help Phil and David bring Naked Lunch to life," says Daniel Osit, Chief Operating Officer at Stitcher. "As anyone who watches Somebody Feed Phil knows, Phil has an appetite for great conversation. With him and David at the center of a table filled with interesting guests, there is going to be a lot for listeners to sink their teeth into."

Stitcher will provide production support for Naked Lunch; and SXM Media, SiriusXM's combined sales organization, has exclusive global ad sales rights for the show. Access for brands and marketers is only available through the advertising and sales arm of SiriusXM, Stitcher and Pandora.

Naked Lunch will be executive produced by Chris Bannon (Freakonomics, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend), Josephine Martorana (LeVar Burton Reads, Science Rules! with Bill Nye), and Matt Gourley (Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Superego).

Naked Lunch joins the home of other acclaimed podcasts at SiriusXM, Stitcher and Pandora, including Office Ladies, Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Hidden Brain, LeVar Burton Reads, series from Marvel Entertainment, and prestigious documentary and narrative projects such as Toxic: The Britney Spears Story, Heaven's Gate, and Unfinished.

Stitcher has ranked #1 in Triton Digital's industry-tracking U.S. Network Report since May 2021. The report ranks the top podcast networks in the U.S., as measured by Podcast Metrics based on average weekly downloads and average weekly users.

Naked Lunch will be available on Stitcher, SiriusXM's mobile app, Pandora, and all major podcast listening platforms.

About Phil Rosenthal

Phil Rosenthal found success as the creator and Executive Producer of Everybody Loves Raymond. He is currently host and creator of the Emmy-nominated Somebody Feed Phil, an unscripted documentary series on Netflix, which combines his love of food and travel with his unique brand of humor. Rosenthal has won multiple awards including two Emmys, a Peabody Award, a James Beard Award, and was the 2021 Critic's Choice Male Star of the Year.

In 1995, Rosenthal created the hit CBS comedy Everybody Loves Raymond, which premiered in 1996. He was the Showrunner/ Executive Producer for all nine years of the show's very successful run, which ended in 2005. During its original run, Everybody Loves Raymond was nominated for over 70 Emmy awards, and won 15 awards, including two for Best Comedy Series in 2003 and 2005. Rosenthal won the 2002 Writers Guild Award for Excellence in Television Writing for his Everybody Loves Raymond script, "Italy."

Rosenthal co-wrote "America: A Tribute to Heroes," the 9/11 telethon which aired on all four networks in September 2001, for which he won a Peabody Award and an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing.

Rosenthal is also an author, having penned a book on the art of comedy and the making of a sitcom classic. You're Lucky You're Funny: How Life Becomes a Sitcom was published in 2006.

In April 2011, Rosenthal wrote, directed and starred in his first feature film for Sony Pictures. Exporting Raymond, the true story about the attempt to turn Everybody Loves Raymond into a Russian sitcom, was met with critical acclaim.

Rosenthal's first travel food series, I'll Have What Phil's Having, premiered on PBS in fall 2015 and received two Taste Awards as well as the winner of the 2016 James Beard Award for Best Television Program, on Location.

Rosenthal lives in Los Angeles, with his wife, actress Monica Horan (who played Amy on Everybody Loves Raymond) and they have two adult children. More information can be found at

www.PhilRosenthalWorld.com

About David Wild

David Wild is a Peabody and Emmy-winning television writer and producer, longtime Rolling Stone writer and editor, New York Times best-selling author and prominent pop culture commentator. Wild is a College Scholar graduate of Cornell University, who then worked at Esquire and Rolling Stone where he both wrote and served as Music Editor. Since 2000, Wild has been writing and producing well over a hundred high profile TV specials including all of The Grammy Awards since 2001 working with hosts from Jon Stewart to Queen Latifah to LL Cool J to James Cordon to Trevor Noah, and all of The CMA Awards since 2002 including twelve years with hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, as well as countless other award shows and network specials including The Academy Awards and The Emmy Awards. Wild has received numerous Emmy nominations, and was most recently nominated in 2021 as a producer for The Grammy Awards and won a Daytime Emmy in 2021 as a writer for The Independent Film Spirit Awards. In September 2021, Wild was also an Executive Producer for Shine A Light, CNN's acclaimed 9/11 tribute special hosted by Jake Tapper featuring H.E.R, Common and Brad Paisley, marking 20 years since Wild received his first-ever Emmy nomination as Head Writer for 2001's Peabody and Emmy-winning America: A Tribute To Heroes. Wild has written numerous best-selling books both as an author, including two official books for the cast of Friends, as well as being a co-author for artists including Ringo Starr to Brad Paisley, and penning liner notes for artists including The Rolling Stones, LL Cool J, Fleetwood Mac and Frank Sinatra. Wild lives in Los Angeles with his wife Fran. They have two wonderfully adult sons who are not overly impressed by any of the above.

About Stitcher

Stitcher is the best place to listen to, produce and monetize podcasts. The Stitcher app is one of the world's most popular podcast listening platforms, with a growing network of original content and a premium subscription service. Stitcher is home to top-ranked comedy podcast network Earwolf. Stitcher has offices in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco, and is a subsidiary of SiriusXM.

About SXM Media

SXM Media is the combined sales organization of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., spanning its SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher audio entertainment platforms and services, including that of Midroll, the leading podcast advertising network representing over 300 of the world's largest podcasts. With a reach of more than 150 million listeners, SXM Media gives brands, creators, and publishers access to the largest digital audio advertising platform in North America. SXM Media also serves as the exclusive advertising and sales representative for other platforms and podcasters, including major entities such as SoundCloud (exclusive U.S. advertising representative) and the NBCUniversal News Group (exclusive advertising representative for NBC News and MSNBC podcasts, with additional sales rights to CNBC podcasts).

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales arm, SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization, and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com .

Source: SiriusXM

Media contact

Ron Gaskill

Stitcher

ron.gaskill@siriusxm.com

Patrick Reilly

SiriusXM

Patrick.Reilly@siriusxm.com

SIRIUS XM logo. (PRNewsFoto/SIRIUS XM Radio) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.