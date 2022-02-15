SHARPRANK INTIATIES COVERAGE ON, PARTNERS WITH PARLEH MEDIA GROUP

BALTIMORE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SharpRank, sports betting's independent ratings agency, announced today it has initiated coverage on Parleh Media Group – a Toronto-based digital media and content-production company. After jointly taking home top prize at SBC North Americas First Pitch Competition, the partnership comes on the heels of SharpRank's new sports expansions and Parleh's sportsbook media content deals.

Parleh joins a growing list of media properties adopting the SharpRank platform, including Gannett's family of media outlets, Sports Illustrated, Champion Gaming, and many more.

"We separate platforms into three segments: Watch List, Coverage, and Out of Scope," said Chris Adams, CEO of SharpRank. "Before we act as their ratings agency and initiate coverage – much like a listing on an exchange – we run our due diligence. The integrity of our proprietary ratings is paramount to our business.

"Bringing Parleh onto our platform was a simple decision. Their team checks all the boxes we look for in a partner – complete, accurate, talented, innovative, etc. Their presence, content, and multi-sport emphasis aligns with our expansion roadmap and the team they are building is outstanding."

"We were impressed by SharpRank when we listened to their presentation at the First Pitch Competition, recognizing how the company offered our talent a differentiator over our competitors," said Mark Silver, CEO and Founder of Parleh Media Group. "This partnership is another step in establishing our credibility in the marketplace as a trusted source for sports bettors and fans who are embracing wagering as a fun way to engage in sports."

SharpRank, Inc. is an independent ratings agency and performance rating platform for sports betting experts, algorithms, prognosticators, and the public; leveraging its proprietary, cross-sport, and ever evolving ranking algorithm and metrics. By taking a comprehensive and holistic approach, the Company provides the industry standard with respect to rating and ranking these experts.

Parleh Media Group is a digital media, video production and events company specializing in content for sports fans. Founded in 2021 by Canadian digital media innovators, the company owns sports and betting brands that engage fans across social platforms, websites and live events. The mix of sports and entertainment content empowers sports fans with easy-to-understand, entertaining, informative and insightful content. Learn more at theparleh.com and watch their video content on Canada's only dedicated sports betting network at Parleh TV and Parleh Radio.

