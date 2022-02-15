Sharethrough Launches CTV Dynamic QR Codes to Increase Attention and Effectiveness of Video Ads The first of its kind tool automatically enhances Connected TV performance reporting and increases consumer attention by 12%

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharethrough , one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges, announced today that it is introducing CTV Dynamic QR Codes to allow marketers to automatically unlock added value from their Connected TV campaigns through improved attention and measurement capabilities.

Sharethrough Launches CTV Dynamic QR Codes (PRNewswire)

Holding viewers' attention has traditionally been a hurdle when it comes to CTV ad viewership. According to Sharethrough's research , 76% of consumers do not pay active attention to TV ads. However, 79% of people have their phone or other device in their hands during commercial breaks. CTV Dynamic QR Codes provide advertisers with the ability to maintain audience attention during the commercial break. With the tool, QR codes are automatically inserted into all CTV ads on the Sharethrough Exchange, equipping marketers with the potential to improve attention by 12%. With this technology, advertisers can access performance reporting not previously available, including scan rates that show directional indication of the engagement and attention to the brand's offering.

"Through our research we were able to confirm a majority of TV viewers turn to their phone during commercial breaks," said Sharethrough CPO, Curt Larson "Respondents expressed their receptiveness to QR codes which lead to the development of CTV Dynamic QR Codes. Tapping into the use of that second screen can provide advertisers with the opportunity to keep viewers' attention and resonate with them, resulting in greater ROI and more successful advertisements."

There is no additional cost for ad buyers who use CTV Dynamic QR Codes, which can be automatically added to CTV creatives that target the Sharethrough Exchange in all major DSPs. Advertisers can further customize dynamic elements of the QR Code such as background color, logo in QR code and call-to-action.

Sharethrough is one of the largest global ad exchanges by scale with over 40 billion daily display, video and native impression requests, with integrations on mobile, desktop and Connected TV.

For more information, visit www.sharethrough.com

About Sharethrough

Sharethrough is one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges. Driven by our conviction that advertising should be underpinned by respect & care, we believe taking a human-centric approach to advertising and monetization is the key to a sustainable path forward for the independent and accessible internet to thrive. Advertisers & publishers leverage Sharethrough's unique technology to enhance every impression by rendering a higher-performing banner, video or native ad that dynamically fits into any placement on any site. Our publisher partners benefit from directly-sourced demand, scale and quality, prioritizing their monetization efforts while elevating performance. With its headquarters in Montreal, Sharethrough has several offices across North America including San Francisco on the west coast & New York City in the east.

