Sandvik completes the acquisition of the tube engineering solutions company Gerling GmbH

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of the German based company Gerling GmbH, a precision tube engineering company serving multiple industries including the fast-developing hydrogen market. The offering includes innovative engineering solutions, such as high-pressure control technology in hydrogen refueling stations.

In 2020, the company had revenues of approximately SEK 90 million and an EBIT margin neutral to Sandvik Materials Technology.

The company will be reported in Tube, a division within Sandvik Materials Technology.

Stockholm, February 15, 2022

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

