Nexion Health Centers Earn Pinnacle Quality Insights' Awards for Customer Satisfaction

SYKESVILLE, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexion Health, Inc., a leading skilled nursing operator serving the Southern region of the United States, today announced that 21 of its rehabilitation and healthcare centers received Pinnacle Quality Insights' 2022 Customer Experience Awards™.

Pinnacle Quality Insights helps companies like Nexion Health improve their residents' experience through customer and employee survey platforms. The Customer Experience Awards work to ensure that every resident receives exceptional care from providers. With a focus on long-term and post-acute care, Pinnacle Quality Insight conducts thousands of monthly surveys of residents and family members to compile comprehensive reviews. Only those centers among PQI's 2,700 care providers in the 85th percentile or higher for a 12-month average receive the award.

"The secret to providing an excellent Customer Experience is to first provide an outstanding employee experience. I have seen first-hand how much Nexion's leadership values their employees. It should come as no surprise to see them receiving so many awards," said Chris Magleby, chief executive officer for Pinnacle Quality Insight.

Fran Kirley, chief executive officer and founder of Nexion Health, said: "Pinnacle Quality Insights' awards demonstrate how well Nexion Health has executed on our commitment to the delivery of quality healthcare services in a socially conscious manner. These 21 centers have successfully competed with others from around the nation. Residents and their families should find great confidence in the service they are receiving, especially given the challenges we faced in 2021."

Of the 21 Nexion Health facilities receiving recognition, 11 are in Texas, five are in Mississippi and another five are in Louisiana. Several Louisiana and Mississippi centers successfully managed their residents' needs, including facility evacuations, during Hurricane Ida in August 2021. In Texas, all award-winning recipient centers were affected by the February 2021 ice storm which closed the state for a week. Nexion Health staff and medical affiliates effectively supported residents' care throughout the severe weather events.

"No amount of praise is sufficient for our staff, for seeing 2021 through to the end," said Meera Riner, the chief operating officer for Nexion Health. "These awards are just one more accolade for their heroic efforts through storms and the Covid-19 pandemic. We value these recognitions and will work hard to continue to earn them."

Editors' Note: The chart below lists the correct names and cities of the award-winning healthcare centers in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

About Nexion Health

Nexion Health, Inc. affiliates operate 51 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas and two assisted living facilities in Louisiana. Each affiliate skilled nursing and assisted living campus offers a home-like setting influenced by its own unique regional culture. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our positive clinical outcomes, resident and family member testimonials, satisfaction reports and AHCA Quality Awards.

About Pinnacle Quality Insight

A customer satisfaction measurement firm with 26 years of experience in post-acute healthcare, Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year and works with more than 2,500 care providers in all 50 US states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Nexion Health Facilities Receiving PQI's 2022 Customer Experience Award City State Claiborne Healthcare Center Shreveport LA Kaplan Healthcare Center Kaplan LA Marrero Healthcare Center Marrero LA Maison Jardin Morgan City LA Thibodaux Healthcare Center Thibodaux LA Grenada Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Grenada MS Gulf Shores Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Gulf Shores MS Indianola Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Indianola MS Natchez Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Natchez MS Yazoo City Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Yazoo City MS Arbor Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Eagle Lake TX Barton Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Austin TX Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Pilot Point TX Lakeview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Winnsboro TX Prairie Meadows Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Floresville TX Sterling Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Sweetwater TX Terrell Healthcare Center Terrell TX Truman W. Smith Children's Care Center Gladewater TX Village Creek Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Lumberton TX Whispering Springs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Carrizo Springs TX Willow Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Clifton TX

View original content:

SOURCE Nexion Health, Inc.