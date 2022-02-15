InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Support (TLS-101)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work long hours and wanted a means to help my spouse to bathe our son when I'm working," said an inventor from Lakeland, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a means to support infants for added safety and peace of mind."

He developed the BATH BUDDY to allow parents to more easily bathe babies as it would provide stability and support to ensure they remained safely positioned. The use of this invention could reduce the anxiety of parents and caregivers. Additionally, it would feature a novel and fun design while allowing parents to play with the baby during the bath.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

