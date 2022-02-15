Avril Lavigne to Perform Exclusive Concert in Los Angeles for SiriusXM and Pandora

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum singer, songwriter, designer, and philanthropist Avril Lavigne will perform at The Roxy in Los Angeles for an exclusive invitation-only concert for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series on Friday, February 25.

The special performance coincides with the release of Avril Lavigne's forthcoming seventh studio album Love Sux, her debut full-length on Travis Barker's DTA Records. The concert will feature Lavigne performing music from Love Sux including her hit single " Bite Me ," as well as fan favorites.

"So stoked to be playing the SiriusXM and Pandora Small Stage Series!" said Lavigne. "Can't wait for everyone hear my new record Love Sux. I've spent the last year working on this album and I am so excited for it to finally be released! I can't think of a better way to celebrate than at The Roxy with my friends at SiriusXM and Pandora. See you all there : )."

Avril Lavigne's Small Stage Series concert will premiere on the SXM App on March 2. Additionally, select songs from the show will air across eight SiriusXM music channels including SiriusXM Hits 1, Alt Nation, Pop Rocks, The Pulse, Pop2k, 10s Spot, Pandora Now and The Emo Project.

To enter for a chance to attend SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series, featuring Avril Lavigne, please visit: www.siriusxm.com/smallstage . One Grand Prize winner will receive a round-trip for two to Los Angeles, CA, including transportation, two-night hotel stay and two tickets to this show.

To maintain the highest public health standards and/or requirements, SiriusXM will adhere to health and safety protocols for each venue, and all state and local health mandates to protect attendees, staff, and artists.

SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series features performances with premier artists spanning music genres and styles, and comedy, and held in small iconic venues. SiriusXM and Pandora launched its Small Stage Series in August 2021 and to date has announced performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, Ed Sheeran, Glass Animals, The Go-Go's, H.E.R., J Balvin, J. Cole, Jason Aldean, John Mayer, John Mulaney, Kane Brown, Kenny Chesney, Michael Che, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Old Dominion, Shaggy and Twenty One Pilots.

SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car, on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to https://www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

