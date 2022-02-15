Allot Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Total ARR up 39% year-over-year; New security recurring revenue deals executed in 2021 added $193 million of incremental MAR

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter revenues were $41.0 million , up 5% year-over-year;

Full year revenues were $145.6 million , up 7% year-over-year;

Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis in 2021 was 70% compared to 71% in 2020;

Total ARR* for December 2021 , including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR* was $47 million , up 39% year-over-year;

Incremental MAR** (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) reported for the year 2021 was $193 million ;

GAAP operating loss for Q4 2021 was $3.7 million compared to $1.2 in Q4 2020;

Non-GAAP operating loss for Q4 2021 was $2 million compared to an operating profit of $0.5 million in Q4 2020.

Financial Outlook

For 2022, management expects:

Revenues to be between $147 -153 million;

Additional recurring security deals to be executed, providing incremental MAR ** of more than $180 million ;

December 2022 total ARR* including SECaaS ARR* and Support & Maintenance ARR* to be between $61 - $73 million , representing more than 40% year-over-year growth versus 2021 at the midpoint;

December 2022 SECaaS ARR* to be between $20 - $30 million ;

Recurring security revenue to be between $10 - $15 million .

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "During 2021 more of our SECaaS partners began to launch their service, and we started to show traction and revenue growth from recurring security services. This year, more network-based security deals were signed by operators worldwide than in any previous year. By our count, we won most of these deals that were closed during the year. We see this as a testament to the accelerated growth in the network-based security market, as well as our leadership and strength in the market. I expect this trend will continue in 2022 and beyond."

Convertible Notes

The Company issued a separate Press Release announcing the signing of a $40 million private financing with Lynrock Lake Master Fund LP.

Q4 2021 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $41.0 million, an increase of 5% compared to $39.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $28.5 million (gross margin of 69.5%), a 4% improvement compared with $27.5 million (gross margin of 70.3%) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $28.7 million (gross margin of 70.2%), a 4% improvement compared with $27.7 million (gross margin of 70.9%) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.0 million, or $0.11 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.05 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net loss on a non-GAAP for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.1 million, or $0.06 loss per basic share compared with a net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 earning per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

2021 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for 2021 were $145.6 million, an increase of 7% compared to $135.9 million in 2020.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for 2021 was $101.0 million (gross margin of 69.4%), a 5% improvement compared with $95.8 million (gross margin of 70.5%) in 2020.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for 2021 was $102.2 million (gross margin of 70.2%), a 6% improvement compared with $96.8 million (gross margin of 71.2%) in 2020.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for 2021 was $15.0 million, or $0.42 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $9.3 million, or $0.27 per basic share, in 2020.

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis for 2021 was $6.0 million, or $0.17 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.10 per basic share, in 2020.

Cash and investments as of December 31, 2021 totaled $85.7 million, compared to $99.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast :

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings results today, February 15, 2022 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-668-5032, Israel: +972-3-918-0609

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

* Total ARR - Support & Maintenance ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4) and SECaaS ARR (measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected revenues in the current month of December and multiplied by 12).

** MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, changes in taxes related items and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Three Months Ended



Year Ended

December 31,



December 31,

2021

2020



2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Audited)

















Revenues $ 40,974

$ 39,091



$ 145,600

$ 135,922 Cost of revenues 12,516

11,627



44,553

40,082 Gross profit 28,458

27,464



101,047

95,840

















Operating expenses:















Research and development costs, net 13,005

12,611



47,093

43,447 Sales and marketing 15,025

12,787



52,337

47,528 General and administrative 4,145

3,223



15,145

13,894 Total operating expenses 32,175

28,621



114,575

104,869 Operating loss (3,717)

(1,157)



(13,528)

(9,029) Financial and other income, net 176

343



339

1,857 Loss before income tax expenses (3,541)

(814)



(13,189)

(7,172)

















Tax expenses 489

867



1,851

2,176 Net Loss (4,030)

(1,681)



(15,040)

(9,348)

















Basic net loss per share $ (0.11)

$ (0.05)



$ (0.42)

$ (0.27)

















Diluted net loss per share $ (0.11)

$ (0.05)



$ (0.42)

$ (0.27)

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing basic net loss per share 36,426,471

35,317,213



36,050,540

35,007,201

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing diluted net loss per share 36,426,471

35,317,213



36,050,540

35,007,201























































TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 12,516

$ 11,627

$ 44,553

$ 40,082 Share-based compensation (1) (137)

(113)

(581)

(355) Amortization of intangible assets (2) (152)

(152)

(608)

(608) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 12,227

$ 11,362

$ 43,364

$ 39,119

















GAAP gross profit $ 28,458

$ 27,464

$ 101,047

$ 95,840 Gross profit adjustments 289

265

1,189

963 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 28,747

$ 27,729

$ 102,236

$ 96,803

















GAAP operating expenses $ 32,175

$ 28,621

$ 114,575

$ 104,869 Share-based compensation (1) (1,749)

(1,663)

(7,419)

(4,843) Expenses related to M&A activities (3) -

-

-

(82) Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4) 367

296

367

296 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 30,793

$ 27,254

$ 107,523

$ 100,240

















GAAP financial and other income $ 176

$ 343

$ 339

$ 1,857 Exchange rate differences* 12

(84)

454

(552) Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 188

$ 259

$ 793

$ 1,305

















GAAP taxes on income $ 489

$ 867

$ 1,851

$ 2,176 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded (118)

(15)

(282)

(202) Changes in tax related items (100)

(500)

(100)

(500) Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 271

$ 352

$ 1,469

$ 1,474

















GAAP Net Loss $ (4,030)

$ (1,681)

$ (15,040)

$ (9,348) Share-based compensation (1) 1,886

1,776

8,000

5,198 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 152

152

608

608 Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

-

-

-

82 Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4) (367)

(296)

(367)

(296) Exchange rate differences* 12

(84)

454

(552) Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 118

15

282

202 Changes in tax related items

100

500

100

500 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ (2,129)

$ 382

$ (5,963)

$ (3,606)

















GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.11)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.42)

$ (0.27) Share-based compensation 0.05

0.05

0.22

0.15 Amortization of intangible assets 0.00

0.01

0.02

0.02 Expenses related to M&A activities -

-

-

0.01 Changes in taxes and headcount related items

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01) Exchange rate differences* 0.01

(0.00)

0.02

(0.01) Changes in tax related items

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.01 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.06)

$ 0.01

$ (0.17)

$ (0.10)



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 36,426,471

35,317,213

36,050,540

35,007,201



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 36,426,471

37,574,546

36,050,540

35,007,201

















* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.



















TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















(1) Share-based compensation:















Cost of revenues $ 137

$ 113

$ 581

$ 355

Research and development costs, net 646

412

2,499

1,368

Sales and marketing 740

683

3,212

2,145

General and administrative 363

568

1,708

1,330



$ 1,886

$ 1,776

$ 8,000

$ 5,198

















(2) Amortization of intangible assets















Cost of revenues $ 152

$ 152

$ 608

$ 608



$ 152

$ 152

$ 608

$ 608

















(3) Expenses related to M&A activities















Research and development costs, net $ -

$ -

$ -

$ 82



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 82

















(4) Changes in taxes and headcount related items















Sales and marketing $ (367)

$ (296)

$ (367)

$ (296)



$ (367)

$ (296)

$ (367)

$ (296)



















TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)













December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,717

$ 23,599 Short-term bank deposits

60,720

47,225 Restricted deposits

1,480

1,200 Available-for-sale marketable securities

11,531

27,178 Trade receivables, net

30,829

20,685 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

8,490

14,205 Inventories

11,092

12,586 Total current assets

135,859

146,678









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term bank deposits

215

215 Severance pay fund

407

434 Operating lease right-of-use assets

8,513

4,458 Trade receivables, net

6,643

- Deferred taxes

(0)

420 Other assets

1,639

2,975 Total long-term assets

17,417

8,502









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

15,000

11,993 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

35,138

34,427









Total assets

$ 203,414

$ 201,600









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 3,940

$ 2,092 Deferred revenues

22,138

26,658 Short-term operating lease liabilities

2,785

2,813 Other payables and accrued expenses

26,250

27,299 Total current liabilities

55,113

58,862









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

15,942

9,782 Long-term operating lease liabilities

5,467

1,835 Accrued severance pay

884

969 Total long-term liabilities

22,293

12,586









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

126,008

130,152









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 203,414

$ 201,600





















TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)















Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net Loss $ (4,030)

$ (1,681)

$ (15,040)

$ (9,348) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in

operating activities:













Depreciation 1,255

1,041

4,635

3,704 Stock-based compensation 1,886

1,776

8,000

5,198 Amortization of intangible assets 235

152

941

608 Capital loss -

18

-

18 Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (14)

92

(58)

128 Decrease (Increase) in other assets (138)

(2,315)

1,006

(2,048) Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities 17

11

182

357 Changes in operating leases, net (84)

198

(451)

(413) Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables (6,250)

(1,740)

(16,787)

8,323 Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses 1,197

(6,126)

4,902

(7,272) Decrease (Increase) in inventories (2,194)

2,950

1,494

(1,918) Decrease (Increase) in long-term deferred taxes, net 255

(76)

420

96 Increase (Decrease) in trade payables 2,552

(8,807)

1,848

(9,584) Increase in employees and payroll accruals 2,531

2,395

458

2,047 Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues (9,684)

4,215

1,640

(5,182) Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities 1,938

2,091

(1,559)

3,061 Net cash used in operating activities (10,528)

(5,806)

(8,369)

(12,225)















Cash flows from investing activities:













Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit 120

519

(280)

32,896 Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits 14,205

7,936

(13,495)

(41,883) Purchase of property and equipment (3,051)

(2,035)

(7,642)

(7,582) Investment in available-for sale marketable securities -

(844)

-

(1,219) Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities 5,162

5,483

15,094

34,847 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 16,436

11,059

(6,323)

17,059















Cash flows from financing activities:





























Proceeds from exercise of stock options 150

155

2,810

1,835 Net cash provided by financing activities 150

155

2,810

1,835































Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,058

5,408

(11,882)

6,669 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 5,659

18,191

23,599

16,930 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 11,717

$ 23,599

$ 11,717

$ 23,599



































Other financial metrics (Unaudited) U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-10 end-

customers out of revenues and number of shares





Q4-2021 FY 2021

FY 2020 Revenues geographic breakdown











Americas

9.8 24% 19.4 14% 8.1 6%

EMEA

16.5 40% 82.0 56% 104.3 77%

Asia Pacific

14.7 36% 44.2 30% 23.5 17%





41.0 100% 145.6 100% 135.9 100%

















Breakdown between products & services revenues









Products

23.2 56% 88.1 60% 92.5 68%

Professional Services 7.3 18% 19.3 14% 13.3 10%

Support & Maintenance 10.5 26% 38.2 26% 30.1 22%





41.0 100% 145.6 100% 135.9 100%

















Revenues per customer type













CSP

34.5 84% 116.9 80% 114.8 84%

Enterprise

6.5 16% 28.7 20% 21.1 16%





41.0 100% 145.6 100% 135.9 100%

















Security revenues





40.1

22.8



















SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues

4.1

1.9



















Incremental MAR*







193.0

192.0



















Backlog (end of period)





88.6

109.7



















% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues 69%

51%

71%



















Total number of full time employees 741

741

676

(end of period)































Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in

millions) 36.4

36.1

35













Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted

shares (in millions) 38.6

38.4

37.2

*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature

and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers,

as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service (the MAR of previous years ($ millions): 2018- 3, 2019- 85)



















SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)





























Q4-2021: 1.3















Q3-2021: 1.2















Q2-2021: 0.9















Q1-2021: 0.8



































SECaaS ARR * ( annualized recurring revenues)- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)



























Dec. 2021: 5.2















Dec. 2020: 2.7















Dec. 2019: 0.5



































*ARR: annualized recurring SECaaS revenues, calculated based on the monthly revenues multiplied by 12























ARR - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)





Dec. 2020

Dec. 2021

Dec. 2022

estimation

2021 vs. 2020

2022 (est.) vs. 2021 Support & maintenance ARR * 31.2

42.0

41-43

35%

(2%) -2%























SECaaS ARR ** 2.7

5.2

20-30

93%

285%-477%























Total ARR 33.9

47.2

61-73

39%

29%-55%























* Support & Maintenance ARR measures the current annual run rate of the support & maintenance revenues, which is

calculated based on these expected revenues in the fourth quarter and multiplied by 4. ** SECaaS ARR measures the current annual run rate of the SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on these expected

revenues in the current month of December and multiplied by 12.





