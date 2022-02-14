Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink - "TBBC") Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter Results

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Business Bank (the "Bank") began operations in March of 2020 with a vision to reinvest local wealth back into the Triad's business community. In less than two years, the reality is that the Bank is fulfilling its vision. The Bank hired 47 highly talented and diverse employees and rapidly expanded to $373 million in assets. In the fourth quarter, core loans outstanding increased $35.5 million, or 27%. Importantly, the Bank's growth in operating revenue has continued to outpace expenses. Within seven quarters, we have almost reached pre-provision, pre-tax profitability. Our operating loss in the fourth quarter totaled $88,000. Excluding securities gains, the fourth quarter reflected an improvement of $285,000 from the third quarter of 2021.

"We are proud of the Bank's early accomplishments, and we believe the Bank is well positioned to achieve profitability in 2022 while continuing to be an economic catalyst for growth in our community," commented CEO Ramsey K. Hamadi. Hamadi continued, "the Bank should benefit from a rising interest rate environment. As a result of recent announcements by the Federal Reserve, we are already beginning to experience the positive impact of rising interest rates. Interest income is expected to rise faster than interest expense as interest rates rise. We anticipate that not only will cash flow increase as our existing balance sheet reprices with greater spreads, but that newly generated assets and liabilities will also have higher margins as well. In the outlook section of this release, we provide a qualitative and quantitative disclosure on the Bank's interest rate risk profile."

Highlights of the Bank's fourth quarter results including comparisons to the third quarter of 2021:

Fourth Quarter Balance Sheet Highlights:

Core loans increased $35.5 million to $167.7 million , or 27%

Demand deposits increased $10.5 million to $101.0 million , or 12%

Deposits increased $17.8 million to $305.3 million , or 6%

Allowance for loan losses increased $449,000 to $2.1 million , or 1.25% of core loans

No classified, nonperforming or past due assets reported

New loan pipeline remains robust at $140 million

Regulatory total risk-based capital increased modestly to $60.2 million

Fourth Quarter Income Statement Highlights:

Pre-provision loss increased to $88,000 in the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $23,000 in the third quarter due to a reduction in securities gains of $350,000 from the third quarter

Net Interest income increased 17% to $2.1 million for the quarter

Noninterest expense increased 5% from the third quarter due primarily to increased personnel and FDIC insurance costs

Fourth Quarter Results

The Bank reported a net loss of $537,000, or $0.08 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $319,000, or $0.05 per share, for the third quarter. However, when considering results before the provision for loan losses, the fourth quarter operating loss totaled $88,000, compared to an operating loss of $23,000 in the third quarter. Excluding securities gains of $21,000 for the fourth quarter and $371,000 in the previous quarter, the pre-provision operating loss was lower by $285,000 from the third quarter.

The Bank's primary source of income is the spread between the interest it earns on loans and investments and pays on deposits. Net interest income was $2.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter. The Bank's net interest margin declined from 2.46% in the third quarter to 2.36% in the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, the Bank benefitted from a loan prepayment fee of $169,000 which improved the quarterly net interest margin. The Bank's core net interest margin is rising as cash flow from investments are converted into loan balances. The Bank continues to benefit from residual Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) revenue, although declining as a percentage of interest income. In the fourth quarter, PPP revenue totaled $367,000, representing 15% of total interest income down from 37% of interest income in the second quarter of 2021. The Bank segregates PPP loans from all other loans in its financial statements and refers to all other loans as core loans. In the fourth quarter, the average balance of core loans increased to $152.5 million from $117.8 million in the third quarter. The weighted average yield on core loans decreased to 3.55% in the fourth quarter from 4.10% in the third quarter due principally to the $169,000 prepayment fee recognized in the third quarter. The Bank applies a disciplined pricing model that it believes will yield consistent results over time. In recent months interest rates have been rising at various points on the yield curve, which is resulting in higher rates on newer originated loans.

Total assets increased $7.3 million to $373.0 million at December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter, cash balances declined by $34.4 million as excess cash and cash flow was used to fund the $35.5 million increase in loan balances and $16.8 million increase in investment securities. Deposit balances increased $17.8 million for the fourth quarter. Shareholders' equity declined $1.3 million during the fourth quarter to $57.0 million at December 31, 2021. Changes in the market value of securities resulted in a $940,000 decline in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI").

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital, which is the primary measure that allows for bank growth, increased during the fourth quarter with total risk-based capital increasing by a modest $45,000 to $60.2 million. Total risk-based capital consists of tier 1 capital and tier 2 capital. The Bank's tier 1 capital is largely a measure of the bank's GAAP equity but eliminates certain volatile elements such as AOCI on the changes in value of investments. The Bank's tier 1 capital declined $404,000 from $58.5 million at September 30, 2021 to $58.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter, but due to the provision for loan losses, tier 2 capital increased by $449,000. Tier 1 and tier 2 capital ratios are measured as ratios against total assets and risk-weighted assets. For the Bank to be able to grow, the Bank must maintain capital ratios that meet a "well" capitalized standard under regulatory guidelines. Following is a summary of the Bank's total capital to risk-weighted assets, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to average assets in comparison with the regulatory guidelines:

Capital and Capital Ratios











Quarter Ended









12/31/2021









Amount

Ratio Actual













(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 60,243

21.40% Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 58,142

20.65% Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 58,142

16.25%















Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under







Prompt Corrective Action Provisions







(dollars in thousands)



























Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 28,000

10.00% Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 23,000

8.00% Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 18,000

5.00%

Loans, Investment Securities and Deposits

The Bank's core loans increased $35.5 million, or 27%, during the fourth quarter to $167.7 million compared to $132.1 million at September 30, 2021. While not included in loans outstanding, the Bank also increased its unfunded loan commitments by $13.2 million to $86.7 million, bringing total core loans outstanding and unfunded commitments to $254.4 million. At December 31, 2021, 50% of the Bank's outstanding core loan portfolio was composed of Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") loans:

Loan Diversification

Loan Category 12/31/2021 Composition Other Construction & Land Development $ 28,504,154

Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate 55,326,614

Total Commercial Real Estate 83,830,768 50%





Owner Occupied Real Estate 27,837,257

C&I 55,652,197

Total C&I 83,489,453 50%





Other Revolving Loans 337,249 0%





Total $ 167,657,470















The average balance of investment securities increased $44.5 million in the fourth quarter to an average of $140.5 million. Interest income on investment securities was $751,000 in the fourth quarter, a $203,000 increase from the third quarter. The yield on the portfolio declined from 2.27% for the third quarter of 2021 to 2.12% for the fourth quarter. Total investment securities were $149.6 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $16.8 million from the balance at September 30, 2021. The decline in yield on the investment portfolio was due primarily to the purchase of short duration mortgage-backed agency securities that were purchased to maintain strong liquidity levels while minimizing interest rate risk in a potentially rising rate environment. The investment portfolio for earnings and cash flow considerations is based upon the risk profile of the balance sheet.

Total deposits increased 6% to $305.3 million at December 31, 2021 from $287.5 million at September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts increased 12% to $101.0 million in the fourth quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits are driven by business customers who manage their core operating accounts through the Bank's treasury systems. During 2021, the Bank added 65 new treasury customers for a total of 141 treasury relationships. The balance of core deposits includes interest-bearing checking, savings and money market account balances which increased $9.6 million to $198.6 million at December 31, 2021. Time deposits decreased $2.3 million and totaled $5.7 million at December 31, 2021.

Reduced PPP Fee Reliance

In the fourth quarter, the SBA made $11.1 million of principal forgiveness payments on the Bank's PPP loan portfolio compared to $17.6 million in the third quarter. At December 31, 2021, PPP loans totaled $11.6 million. During the fourth quarter, the Bank realized $367,000 of interest and fees on the PPP portfolio, an increase of $18,000 from the prior quarter. At December 31, 2021, the Bank had $316,000 remaining in unrealized PPP fees ($256,000 net of unrealized costs). Since inception of the PPP program, the Bank has originated 458 PPP loans totaling over $139 million. PPP revenue as a percentage of total interest income declined from 16% in the third quarter to 15% in the fourth quarter. The growth in core earnings of the Bank continues to reduce the Bank's reliance on PPP revenue.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $2.4 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $105,000 or 5% compared to the prior quarter. The increase in expense was due primarily to increased compensation expense and FDIC insurance expense. The increase in compensation expense related to personnel additions. During the fourth quarter, the total number of employees increased 7% to 47 at December 31, 2021. The growth in compensation and FDIC insurance costs is in line with the Bank's continued growth and future growth opportunities.

Credit Risk

The Bank had no nonperforming assets and reported no criticized or substandard assets at December 31, 2021. The Bank's loan portfolio has been underwritten with an eye on the impact COVID-19 is having on cash flows of prospective businesses. Many of these businesses are prospering in the current environment and have either stable or expanding revenues.

Deferred Tax Asset and AOCI (Non-GAAP Measures)

The Bank's GAAP tangible book value declined from $8.83 at September 30, 2021 to $8.63 at December 31, 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding AOCI and the impairment on the deferred tax asset (two reductions in capital the bank anticipates it will recover over time), adjusted tangible book value was $9.07 at December 31, 2021 compared to $9.08 at September 30, 2021.

The organization and startup costs incurred during the Bank's organizational period and net operating losses the first twenty-one months of operations have created a deferred tax asset of $1.7 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed.

The change in value of the Bank's investment securities that are held for sale is recorded as an unrealized value as a component of equity. If the investment securities perform as agreed, the value of the securities will always return to the face value at maturity. Measuring the market value changes of the securities portfolio without considering the market value changes of the Bank's deposits and loan portfolio gives an incomplete presentation of value. Therefore, as a non-GAAP measure, the Bank eliminates the AOCI to reflect an adjusted tangible book value. At December 31, 2021, AOCI was a loss of $1.2 million.

Outlook

As stated, the Bank expects to be a net beneficiary of a rising interest rate environment. With recent announcements by the Federal Reserve, we are beginning to experience the positive impact of rising interest rates. Because of changes in the yield curve, our newly originated loans are starting with higher rates than loans originated six months earlier. The Bank uses a third-party consulting company to help manage these changes in interest rate risk. While the Bank maintains an awareness of changes in value through these asset liability management tools, the Bank primarily manages interest rate risk by performing earnings simulations to consider changes in net interest income based upon changes in the interest rate environment.

In a rising rate environment, management anticipates in an up 2% rate environment, net interest income is expected to increase 3% to 5% over the next year compared to a static interest rate environment. The longer the Bank remains in a higher interest rate environment, the greater the Bank's margins should be.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



























Triad Business Bank



















































Balance Sheet (Unaudited)



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020







































Assets































Cash & Due from Banks



$ 38,743,278

$ 73,134,972

$ 48,089,006

$ 22,158,909

$ 41,162,012





Securities







149,560,211

132,753,497

65,049,332

59,398,336

26,065,622





Federal Funds Ssold





-

-

-

-

-







































PPP Loans





11,605,363

22,675,019

40,276,095

83,016,045

78,173,460





Core Loans





167,657,470

132,115,788

108,315,230

95,143,122

73,083,871





Allowance for loan loss



(2,101,115)

(1,651,905)

(1,354,915)

(1,190,350)

(910,079)





Loans net





177,161,718

153,138,902

147,236,410

176,968,817

150,347,252







































Other Assets





7,516,522

6,622,029

6,102,655

6,055,185

3,528,292





Total Assets





$ 372,981,729

$ 365,649,400

$ 266,477,403

$ 264,581,247

$ 221,103,178







































Liabilities





























Demand Deposits





$ 100,963,064

$ 90,450,329

$ 57,493,414

$ 55,978,388

$ 27,409,213





Interest-bearing NOW



42,820,018

23,921,946

21,626,263

21,956,030

19,067,897





Interest-bearing Savings & MMA



155,805,422

165,103,780

122,161,899

101,058,331

98,446,048





Time Deposits





5,731,398

8,040,235

8,027,714

8,818,530

3,806,611





Total Deposits





305,319,902

287,516,290

209,309,289

187,811,279

148,729,769





Other Borrowings





8,033,689

17,318,266

10,756,485

20,685,620

24,946,988





Fed Funds Purchased



-

-

-

9,346,000

-





Other Liabilities





2,651,588

2,493,999

2,204,446

2,523,649

2,569,615





Total Liabilities





316,005,179

307,328,555

222,270,220

220,366,548

176,246,372







































Shareholders' Equity



























Common Stock





65,112,537

64,980,329

49,881,777

49,822,062

49,730,750





Accumulated Deficit





(6,970,816)

(6,434,054)

(6,114,560)

(5,801,946)

(5,404,682)





AOCI







(1,165,171)

(225,430)

439,965

194,583

530,738





Total Shareholders' Equity



56,976,550

58,320,845

44,207,183

44,214,699

44,856,806







































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 372,981,729

$ 365,649,400

$ 266,477,403

$ 264,581,247

$ 221,103,178







































Shares Outstanding





6,602,984

6,602,984

5,102,984

5,102,984

5,102,984





Tangible Book Value per Share



$ 8.63

$ 8.83

$ 8.66

$ 8.66

$ 8.79





































































































Triad Business Bank

























































Income Statement (Unaudited)





For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

















December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020





Interest Income































Interest & Fees on PPP Loans





$ 367,328

$ 348,946

$ 819,102

$ 745,907

$ 881,063





Interest & Fees on Core Loans





1,366,047

1,218,791

948,447

727,116

577,864





Interest & Dividend Income on Securities



751,493

548,462

419,317

254,383

155,893





Interest Income on Balances Due from Banks

19,281

18,364

8,017

8,354

9,428





Other Interest Income





11,068

11,094

10,404

4,548

440





Total Interest Income





2,515,217

2,145,657

2,205,287

1,740,308

1,624,688









































Interest Expense































Interest on NOW Deposits





49,219

42,289

43,225

53,207

20,350





Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits



285,101

222,766

197,613

183,260

272,626





Interest on Time Deposits





10,930

13,692

13,692

12,369

5,373





Interest on Fed Funds Purchased



-

-

422

-

-





Interest on Borrowings





12,565

16,434

24,320

18,525

41,947





Other Interest Expense





10,036

10,082

9,917

4,139

-





Total Interest Expense





367,851

305,263

289,189

271,500

340,296





Net Interest Income







2,147,366

1,840,394

1,916,098

1,468,808

1,284,392







Provision for Loan Losses



449,210

296,990

164,565

280,271

281,708





Net Interest Income After Provision for LL

1,698,156

1,543,404

1,751,533

1,188,537

1,002,684









































Total Noninterest Income





114,725

32,104

36,882

87,062

19,290









































Total Gain(Loss) on Securities



20,684

370,750

70,525

108,488

-









































Noninterest Expense





























Salaries & Benefits







1,573,671

1,517,840

1,475,650

1,152,497

1,087,939





Premises & Equipment





119,100

120,048

118,819

114,060

139,222





Total Other Noninterest Expense



677,557

627,865

577,084

514,794

522,652





Total Noninterest Expense





2,370,328

2,265,753

2,171,553

1,781,351

1,749,813











































Loss before Income Tax



(536,763)

(319,495)

(312,613)

(397,264)

(727,839)







Income Tax





-

-

-

-

-







Net Loss







$ (536,763)

$ (319,495)

$ (312,613)

$ (397,264)

$ (727,839)









































Net Loss per Share

































Basic & Diluted





$ (0.08)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.14)





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding





























Basic & Diluted





6,602,984

6,064,941

5,102,984

5,102,984

5,102,984









































Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Loss





$ (87,553)

$ (22,505)

$ (148,048)

$ (116,993)

$ (446,131)



















































































Triad Business Bank





























Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)





























Tangible Book Value





























Actual 12/31/2021

Non-GAAP 12/31/2021







Total Shareholders' Equity

$ 56,976,550

$ 56,976,550







Eliminate Deferred Tax Asset Valuation Allowance

-

1,729,519







Eliminate Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

-

1,165,171







Adjusted Shareholders' Equity

$ 56,976,550

$ 59,871,240











































Shares Outstanding

6,602,984

6,602,984







Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 8.63

$ 9.07











































Effect of Non-GAAP Measures on Tangible Book Value





$ 0.44

























During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully impairs the deferred tax asset. When sufficient, verifiable



evidence exists demonstrating that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized, the valuation allowance will be eliminated. This



Non-GAAP measure is shown to disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at December 31, 2021 had there been no valuation allowance



at that date.









Changes in the market value of available-for-sale securities are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income. Since the securities value



will return to face value at maturity if the securities perform as agreed and since the market value of loans and deposits are not likewise treated,



accumulated other comprehensive income has been eliminated in this Non-GAAP measure.













Pre-Provision Loss





































Qtr Ended 12/31/2021

Qtr Ended 9/30/2021

Qtr Ended 6/30/2021



Loss Before Income Tax

$ (536,763)

$ (319,495)

$ (312,613)



Provision For Loan Losses

449,210

296,990

164,565



Pre-Provision Loss Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)



$ (87,553)

$ (22,505)

$ (148,048)





















The pre-provision loss is a measure of operating performance exclusive of potential losses from lending and investing activity.













































































Triad Business Bank





























































































Key Ratios & Other Information (Unaudited)



































































































Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended









Quarter Ended





















12/31/2021









9/30/2021









6/30/2021





















































































































Interest









Interest









Interest





















Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/





Income/

Yield/













Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate



Yield On Average Loans









































Average PPP Loans





$ 16,324,782

$ 367,328

8.927%

$ 30,976,950

$ 348,946

4.469%

$ 71,843,132

$ 819,102

4.570%



Average Core Loans





152,532,487

1,366,047

3.553%

117,826,020

1,218,791

4.104%

98,314,011

948,447

3.870%



















































Yield on Average Investment Securities

$ 140,528,403

$ 751,493

2.122%

$ 96,025,414

$ 548,462

2.266%

$ 60,854,121

$ 419,317

2.760%



















































Cost of Average Interest-bearing Liabilities $ 216,709,743

$ 367,851

0.673%

$ 179,677,948

$ 305,263

0.674%

$ 166,381,245

$ 289,189

0.700%



















































Net Interest Margin











































Interest Income









$ 2,515,217









$ 2,145,657









$ 2,205,287







Interest Expense









367,851









305,263









289,189







Average Earnings Assets



$ 360,372,664









$ 296,562,554









$ 265,280,242











Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin



2,147,366

2.364%





1,840,394

2.462%





1,916,098

2.897%



















































Loan to Asset Ratio











































Loan Balance





$ 179,262,833









$ 154,790,807









$ 148,591,325











Total Assets





372,981,729





48.062%

365,649,400





42.333%

266,477,403





55.761%



















































Leverage Ratio











































Tier 1 Capital





$ 58,141,721









$ 58,546,275









$ 43,767,218











Avg Total Assets





369,837,690









301,575,704









270,740,371











Avg FRB Borrowings





12,049,791





16.250%

18,628,302





20.692%

27,872,010





18.021%



















































Unfunded Commitments



$ 86,746,649









$ 73,508,450









$ 66,350,046

















































































































































































































Triad Business Bank





































































































Capital and Capital Ratios (Unaudited)









































































































Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended













12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

































































Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio



Actual

















































(dollars in thousands)



































































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 60,243

21.40%

$ 60,198

24.99%

$ 45,122

24.68%

$ 45,210

27.80%

$ 45,236

40.17%























































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 58,142

20.65%

$ 58,546

24.30%

$ 43,767

23.94%

$ 44,020

27.06%

$ 44,326

39.36%























































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 58,142

16.25%

$ 58,546

20.69%

$ 43,767

18.02%

$ 44,020

20.06%

$ 44,326

26.45%











































































































Minimum To Be Well Capitalized Under











































Prompt Corrective Action Provisions











































(dollars in thousands)



































































































Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 28,000

10.00%

$ 24,000

10.00%

$ 18,000

10.00%

$ 16,000

10.00%

$ 11,000

10.00%























































Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)

$ 23,000

8.00%

$ 19,000

8.00%

$ 15,000

8.00%

$ 13,000

8.00%

$ 9,000

8.00%























































Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

$ 18,000

5.00%

$ 14,000

5.00%

$ 12,000

5.00%

$ 11,000

5.00%

$ 8,000

5.00%



















































































































































































































View original content:

SOURCE Triad Business Bank