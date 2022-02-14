PNM Resources Recognized as One of America's Most Responsible Companies for the Second Consecutive Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) has been named for the second consecutive year to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies highlighting companies for performance in the areas of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG).

Newsweek and Statista analyzed and published the list of top-ranking companies in corporate social responsibility based on publicly available data in ESG categories and a survey of 11,000 U.S Citizens about their perceptions of the companies.

The recognition reflects the company's commitment to ESG principles throughout its organization, which includes wholly-owned utility subsidiaries Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP).

"I am incredibly proud of this repeated recognition for our teams, who have continued to prioritize our customers and communities as we navigate our industry's transition to clean energy," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources' chairman, president and CEO. "Our corporate culture of accountability is based on core values of safety, caring and integrity as we focus on delivering reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and supporting our communities across New Mexico and Texas."

Vincent-Collawn last week also spoke about the opportunities and challenges of the transition to clean energy with President Biden, White House officials and other invited CEOs of investor-owned utilities as part of a roundtable.

PNM is transitioning its electric resources to 100-percent carbon-free electricity. PNM was the first investor-owned utility to commit to fully removing carbon from its generation resource portfolio by 2040. PNM is making this transition while balancing affordability, reliability, and supporting impacted communities with a thoughtful and financially-backed just transition.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with preliminary 2021 consolidated operating revenues of $1.8 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.1 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made in this news release for PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies, including the preliminary unaudited financial results and earnings guidance, are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates and apply only as of the date of this report. PNMR, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, PNMR, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. PNMR's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additionally, there are risks and uncertainties in connection with the proposed acquisition of us by AVANGRID which may adversely affect our business, future opportunities, employees and common stock, including without limitation, (i) the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending Merger, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any remaining required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending Merger that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, (ii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (iii) the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed Merger in a timely manner or at all, and (iv) the risk that the proposed transaction could have an adverse effect on the ability of PNMR to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers and suppliers, and on its operating results and businesses generally. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.

