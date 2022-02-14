KenCrest Services Appoints Aurora Kripa as Chief Operating Officer

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KenCrest —one of the largest human services providers of I/DD community-based supports in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Delaware— announced today that Aurora Kripa has been appointed as the Agency's new Chief Operating Officer. Kripa, 38, is the youngest cabinet member hire in KenCrest's 116 year history; and will support CEO & President Marian Baldini in the Company's strategy and vision to become a leading provider of progressive support services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, in the tristate area.

Kripa, who joined KenCrest in 2019 as Chief Human Resources Officer, brings with her more than 15 years of experience in strategic planning and operational oversight in the human services industry. She has held numerous executive leadership roles including serving as JEVS at Home's first Chief Executive Officer; helping to launch the company in 2012. Under her guidance the JEVS branch grew its revenue from $0 to $32 million within six months, employing 1,200 staff and serving 900 clients. In her latest position, Kripa will play a critical role in reforming KenCrest's service offerings, and growing the Provider's programs focused on greater independence and inclusion for people with disabilities.

"The greatest gift a leader can give you is the space to be yourself, the chance to think, try new ideas, and be on the team which creates the future," says Marian Baldini. "Aurora is a strong developmental leader, who cares deeply about creating interdependent relationships and has the power of clarity to move people in the same direction. I truly look forward to leading with her in her new role."

As a part of the Agency's continued investment in increasing remote supports and offsetting the Direct Support Professional (DSP) crisis and waiting lists for services throughout the tristate; Kripa will help lead KenCrest's efforts to transform services for people with I/DD into more meaningful, fully-funded, and community-immersive opportunities.

"It's an honor to support KenCrest's mission in my new capacity as COO," says Aurora Kripa. "I look forward to building on the initiatives of my predecessor; and helping to create a paradigm shift within IDD services to truly empower our surrounding communities, and explore what's possible for those we serve."

