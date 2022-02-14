InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient System for Sharing Messages (AAT-4606)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that enables you to communicate or advertise messages from your vehicle, office or other place," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented THE MESSENGER. My design offers a convenient messaging system for users."

The invention provides an effective way for the user to share or send various types of messages. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional messaging means and displays. As a result, it enhances communication and convenience and it could provide added safety. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for motorists, businesses, the general population, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4606, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

