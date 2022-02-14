InventHelp Inventor Develops Bathroom Accessory to Easily Clean the Back (AUP-1345)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and hands-free way to clean, exfoliate and moisturize the back with the least amount of effort," said an inventor, from Waco, Texas, "so I invented THE BACK HUG. My design could increase personal hygiene, comfort and independence for users."

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to wash, exfoliate or moisturize the back. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. It also enhances comfort without exertion of upper extremities. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, assisted living facilities, individuals with limited mobility, etc. Additionally, it is producible in color variations.

