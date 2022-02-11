University of Maryland to Celebrate Winter and Spring Graduates at 2022 Commencement Ceremony In-person event at Maryland Stadium on May 20 will feature remarks by author, illustrator and Diary of a Wimpy Kid creator, Jeff Kinney '93

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland announced today that its Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony will take place in person at Maryland Stadium on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 12 p.m. Spring 2022 graduates will be joined by Winter 2021 grads to mark a special day for the Terrapin community.

Author, illustrator and Diary of a Wimpy Kid creator, Jeff Kinney '93 , will join the university for its Spring 2022 ceremony. Since his time at the University, Kinney has found worldwide success as a cartoonist and best-selling children's author, having sold more than 250 million copies around the world in 79 editions in 65 languages.

"Although the spring semester may have just begun, we are already looking forward to celebrating our graduates this spring," said UMD President Darryll J. Pines. "We want to honor them amongst family, friends and peers and celebrate their resilience and achievement. We are happy to be planning an outdoor, in-person ceremony with health and safety top of mind."

Additional information regarding the campuswide ceremony, tickets, regalia and safety measures, as well as the individual college and school ceremonies, will be added to commencement.umd.edu as it becomes available.

About the University of Maryland

The University of Maryland, College Park is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 40,000 students, 10,000 faculty and staff, and 300 academic programs. As one of the nation's top producers of Fulbright scholars, its faculty includes two Nobel laureates, six Pulitzer Prize winners and 58 members of the national academies. The institution has a $2.3 billion operating budget and secures more than $1.3 billion annually in research funding together with the University of Maryland, Baltimore. For more information about the University of Maryland, College Park, visit www.umd.edu.

