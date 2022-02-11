Patients Distracted by COVID Concerns Face Lapse in MMJ Registration

MISSOURI, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuggMD , the nation's leading medical marijuana telemedicine platform, is issuing a service reminder to Missouri medical marijuana patients to renew their cannabis evaluations before their coverage lapses. Missouri patients must renew their registration within a specific 30-day timeline to ensure continuing coverage by the program. Many patients distracted by current COVID chaos have missed this short window and suffered a lapse in registration.

Current patients receive a notification from the state's registry system reminding them to start their renewal process 60 days before their expiration date. The renewal application must be submitted between 60 and 30 days prior to expiration because the state is allowed 30 days to process applications and renewals.

If an application is submitted less than 30 days prior to expiration, the current registration may expire before the renewal is processed. Patients with expired registrations can't purchase cannabis until their renewal is complete. They may also be prosecuted if they possess marijuana without a valid registration.

Other states, such as New York , have taken measures to address these lapses by allowing patients to renew at any time rather than waiting for a specific window. While Missouri still has the same renewal schedule, there are steps patients can take to minimize the risk of lapse.

Patients are advised to create their own calendar notifications to renew their card in case they miss the notification from the department. The notification date should be set for 60 days before the expiration listed on their MO MMJ registration card.

The Missouri MMJ renewal application costs the same as the original application, $25.94. If the patient is cultivating for their personal use, the cultivation application costs an additional $103.73. Renewal fees are due when the renewal application is entered in the Medical Marijuana Portal .

"The renewal process is very straightforward," said Kam Babazade, co-founder and COO of NuggMD. "Patients just need to get a new evaluation and update their registrations in the state's system. When scheduling your evaluation, remember that the physician's signature must be dated no more than 30 days before the renewal application is submitted."

Renewals will be good for one year from the anniversary date listed on the original registration card so long as registration does not lapse.

"Some patients are waiting till the end of their 30-day window to renew because they're worried they'll lose time on their license by renewing early," said Alex Milligan, co-founder and CMO of NuggMD. "This isn't necessary. The department sets the expiration date at one year from the original anniversary date listed on your card. You can renew at any time in your 30-day window without losing time on your renewal coverage."

Once a renewal application is submitted, patients will continue to get additional notifications from the state every 15 days till the renewal is approved or denied. So long as the patient receives a confirmation email containing their reference code, no further action is needed until the application is processed.

NuggMD Missouri renewal evaluations cost just $99 for a limited time. Both returning and new patients seeking renewals are welcome. Patients aren't required to see the same physician for their medical marijuana renewal evaluation.

Since 2016, NuggMD has provided patients with a safe, convenient and affordable way to obtain a medical marijuana card. Their fully-licensed practitioners have obtained all certifications necessary for the states in which they provide evaluations.

For further information, visit nuggmd.com/missouri

NuggMD is the nation's leading medical marijuana technology platform, facilitating access to medical marijuana for patients in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

