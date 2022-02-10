Trudy Jacobson, Lady Trucker, Philanthropist, and Entrepreneur is one of the most influential, powerful, and successful women in business

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trudy Jacobson is one of those American success stories that grabs your attention and inspires you. She's a woman who has made her mark in a male-dominated world … trucking! Her story reads like an adventure novel. Speaking of which, she is working on a novel, "Diesel Smoke and Dangerous Curves."

Trudy Jacobson-Lady Trucker (PRNewswire)

Trudy's remarkable career path began with her working for a truck dealership in small-town Missouri. She met, fell in love with, and married a trucker who had started the trucking company, National Carriers, in western Kansas. She took on administrative duties as well as obtaining a commercial driver's license and driving a truck herself, hauling meat from state to state. Life as a trucker is difficult enough for men. It includes navigating big rigs in all kinds of weather, irregular sleep hours, cleaning up in truck stops without restrooms for women, breakdowns, and robberies. For a woman out on the road, factor- in bias against female drivers, skepticism about capabilities, and harassment, from insults to catcalling to come-ons. Life is hard enough in the business world today for women, can you imagine what Trudy and other female drivers experienced in the 1980's?.

Driving helped prepare Trudy for white-collar challenges. Not a lot of women have made it to the top of trucking-related businesses. Trudy, with toughness and sharp-witted savvy, voices her ideas and opinions with authority. And, given her firsthand knowledge of truck drivers' experiences, she speaks from the heart.

Trudy, working with her husband, became the co- founder, co-owner, and chair of the board of Jacobson Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Olathe, Kansas, with facilities also in Texas and Florida, involving transportation, logistics, equipment leasing, and financial services. In addition to her work in building successful businesses, Trudy has consistently been on a mission to help women "trucker up" as drivers, managers, and executives. There is a nation-wide driver shortage and women, who now make up 8% of the workforce, can now be assured better conditions on the road than Trudy endured: GPS, mobile communication, automatic transmissions, comfortable sleeper bunks, and truck stop facilities. In today's transportation industry women can and should expect equal pay. Not only do women excel in truck driving, women are usually good communicators, problem solvers, attentive to detail, and overall, provide good leadership.

As in her business and corporate career, Trudy's leadership has been prevalent in philanthropic efforts. Giving back to the community and people has been a way of life for Trudy. She has served on several local and national boards and raised funds for numerous civic and charitable organizations, including Hospice and JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) which is close to her heart.

Trudy has also helped as a visionary to provide workforce solutions in a time of labor shortage. Jacobson Holdings has extended its business presence to Bogota, Colombia, with members of the Olathe staff traveling there to inspire and train new associates.

This pioneering lady trucker is forever seeking roads to new horizons. To further help reach out to an ever-widening audience and further the cause of female empowerment, Trudy has teamed up with Victoria Talbot to found Jacobson & Press Talent Management.

Follow Trudy at @trudyjacobsonta https://www.jacobsonpresstalent.com/ https://twitter.com/trudyjacobsonta

https://www.trudyfriendlovelivinglife.com/

Contact vickypresspr@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trudy Jacobson