Seven Experts Promoted to Principal at The Brattle Group

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is pleased to announce that seven experts were recently promoted to Principal: Hollie Mason, David McKnight, Albert Metz, Christine Polek, Akarsh Sheilendranath, Anul Thapa, and Mike Tolleth.

The Brattle Group (PRNewsFoto/The Brattle Group) (PRNewswire)

"These talented individuals provide in-depth expertise to a vast array of clients on matters related to financial services, energy, tax, and more," shared Brattle President & Principal David Sunding. "In addition, they have made exemplary contributions to mentoring and developing their colleagues, and truly demonstrate the exceptional leadership pipeline we are fortunate to have at the firm."

Our new Principals:

Hollie Mason | Practice Leader: Broker-Dealers & Financial Services | Chicago

An attorney with more than 15 years of experience in the financial industry, Ms. Mason provides expert testimony and consulting services concerning securities litigation and enforcement matters. She has deep knowledge of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) rules.

An attorney with more than 15 years of experience in the financial industry, Ms. Mason provides expert testimony and consulting services concerning securities litigation and enforcement matters. She has deep knowledge of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) rules.

David McKnight | New York

Mr. McKnight has over 20 years of experience providing expert testimony and consulting services in matters pertaining to mass torts, securities, finance, valuation, and bankruptcy. In mass tort matters, he has worked with liability forecasts, insurance coverage, and discounted cash flows.

Mr. McKnight has over 20 years of experience providing expert testimony and consulting services in matters pertaining to mass torts, securities, finance, valuation, and bankruptcy. In mass tort matters, he has worked with liability forecasts, insurance coverage, and discounted cash flows.

Albert Metz | New York

Dr. Metz is a securities and finance expert with deep experience in credit analysis, financial modeling, asset pricing, market efficiency, and event studies. He has consulted on asset pricing, antitrust, mergers and acquisitions, market manipulation, collusion, fixed income securities, and various debt derivatives.

Dr. Metz is a securities and finance expert with deep experience in credit analysis, financial modeling, asset pricing, market efficiency, and event studies. He has consulted on asset pricing, antitrust, mergers and acquisitions, market manipulation, collusion, fixed income securities, and various debt derivatives.

Christine Polek | Boston

Dr. Polek serves as a consulting and testifying expert in complex litigation requiring the application of economic, financial, and statistical analysis to legal and regulatory issues – with a focus on valuation, tax controversy, and labor and employment.

Dr. Polek serves as a consulting and testifying expert in complex litigation requiring the application of economic, financial, and statistical analysis to legal and regulatory issues – with a focus on valuation, tax controversy, and labor and employment.

Akarsh Sheilendranath | Boston

Mr. Sheilendranath is an energy economist with a unique blend of expertise in wholesale electricity markets, electric transmission, and regulatory corporate finance. He specializes in transmission policy, utility investment strategy and planning, large-scale renewable integration, and cost-benefit assessments.

Mr. Sheilendranath is an energy economist with a unique blend of expertise in wholesale electricity markets, electric transmission, and regulatory corporate finance. He specializes in transmission policy, utility investment strategy and planning, large-scale renewable integration, and cost-benefit assessments.

Anul Thapa | Boston

Mr. Thapa has over 12 years of experience applying economic and finance principles in complex oil and gas-related litigation, arbitration, and regulatory proceedings. His experience in commercial disputes includes damages estimation, valuation, and pricing related to energy assets and contracts.

Mr. Thapa has over 12 years of experience applying economic and finance principles in complex oil and gas-related litigation, arbitration, and regulatory proceedings. His experience in commercial disputes includes damages estimation, valuation, and pricing related to energy assets and contracts.

Mike Tolleth | New York

Mr. Tolleth specializes in the economic analysis of energy markets, with expertise in financial modeling and valuation of energy assets, contracts, and businesses. He supports clients in litigation and arbitration matters and provides expert testimony related to cost of service, rate design, cost of capital, regulatory policy, long-run marginal cost pricing, and market power. Mr. Tolleth specializes in the economic analysis of energy markets, with expertise in financial modeling and valuation of energy assets, contracts, and businesses. He supports clients in litigation and arbitration matters and provides expert testimony related to cost of service, rate design, cost of capital, regulatory policy, long-run marginal cost pricing, and market power.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Brattle Group