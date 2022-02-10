Senior Advisory Insurance Services Expands Agent Opportunities by Partnering with Integrity Integrity's omnichannel insurtech platform will help the Medicare-focused IMO provide a wider set of solutions and achieve new levels of growth

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), an omnichannel insurtech leader in life, health and wealth solutions, today announced it has acquired Senior Advisory Insurance Services ("Senior Advisory Insurance"), an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Upstate New York. As part of the acquisition, John Kulakowski, CEO of Senior Advisory Insurance Services, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"John has always been a high achiever and he quickly understood the vision of what we are building at Integrity," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "Senior Advisory Insurance has already achieved remarkable success by treating their agents like a championship team. They can now give their team access to Integrity's omnichannel insurtech platform and full suite of resources, which will help them continue their growth and improve the lives of their agents and consumers. We're thrilled that Senior Advisory Insurance will now become part of our roster as we work to transform the insurance industry together and help more Americans protect their life, health and wealth."

After more than a decade of building strong relationships with agents and carriers, Senior Advisory Insurance has become renowned for high-quality service to its growing client base. The company provides Medicare products to the senior market in the Northeast region. Senior Advisory Insurance currently serves more than 20,000 Americans and it continues to experience impressive growth milestones each year.

"At Senior Advisory Insurance, our vision is to help families and support our members. We quickly realized that Integrity has an aligned vision," said John Kulakowski, CEO of Senior Advisory Insurance Services. "I am dedicated to growing and strengthening our team of agents with the resources and support they need to be successful. Integrity has the leading technology and platform to help us serve more people and ensure our company stays strong for years to come. I'm so excited about where Senior Advisory Insurance is headed now that we are part of Integrity."

Senior Advisory Insurance will expand its opportunities by joining Integrity's rapidly growing partner network. These industry leaders collaborate on best practices and strategies to improve the insurance process for stakeholders and consumers.

In addition, Integrity's omnichannel insurtech platform and proprietary resources are now available for Senior Advisory Insurance to utilize. The innovative platform encompasses quoting and enrollment systems, CRM, product development, and extensive data and analytics capabilities. Integrity's business infrastructure of shared services creates bandwidth for the Senior Advisory Insurance team to focus valuable time on growth strategies. These shared services include IT, human resources, legal and compliance, and access to a world-class advertising and marketing agency.

All Integrity partners can offer their employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"An Integrity partnership not only provides me with the platforms I need to take our business to the next level — it also gives my employees the benefits they deserve," explained Kulakowski. "The Integrity Employee Ownership Plan will empower my team to move forward with a shared vision for the future, and we can't wait to get started."

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an omnichannel insurtech leader of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Senior Advisory Insurance Services

Senior Advisory Insurance Services, headquartered in Cicero, New York, is one of New York's leading Medicare Advantage and Supplement providers. The company focuses on helping Medicare beneficiaries select the appropriate plan to meet their healthcare needs. For more information, visit www.senioradvisoryinsurance.com.

