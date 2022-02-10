Northwestern Mutual Sponsors Nationwide Screening of The Loyola Project

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial services company, today announced its sponsorship of The Loyola Project, a film from O'Malley Creadon Productions, highlighting how the 1963 Loyola University Ramblers broke racial barriers during the Civil Rights Movement. The partnership advances Northwestern Mutual's efforts to support and celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion across each of the communities it proudly serves.

"We are honored to help share and commemorate this incredible story – one that will continue to be a source of inspiration and, more importantly, a catalyst for change," said Ron Adams, vice president of field diversity & inclusion at Northwestern Mutual. "We take great pride in supporting The Loyola Project, and countless other endeavors aimed at addressing racial diversity and inequity within the Black community and advancing underserved communities of color, through action, investment, and leadership."

In connection with Black History Month, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago will host a viewing event on Feb. 10, to debut the film in Chicago. The film will then be screened on more than 70 college campuses across the nation as part of the 63 for 63 Screening Series, presented by Northwestern Mutual. Among those campuses will be Mississippi State University where the 1963 Ramblers played The Bulldogs during the NCAA tournament in a game that broke racial barriers and changed college basketball forever. The Series is also slated to stop at Historically Black colleges and universities like Claflin University, Hampton University and more.

"The story of the 1963 Ramblers represents a defining moment in history that has helped us get to where we are today," said Corey McQuade, managing partner of Northwestern Mutual – Chicago and co-executive producer of The Loyola Project. "While there's always work to be done, we are proud to be a part of this conversation and are excited to see how this film will open the doors to new discussions and impactful change."

This partnership deepens Northwestern Mutual's ongoing commitment to support and advance diversity, equity and inclusion across the nation – in an effort to foster long-term change. More information on the company's initiatives can be found here.

Watch the full trailer for The Loyola Project here and the PSA.

