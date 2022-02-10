Newmark Global Corporate Services Renews Multi-Service Global Contract with Dow, Providing Client-Centric Integrated Solutions Across Six Continents

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Global Corporate Services (GCS) announces the renewal of a long-term, multi-service, international contract with Dow (NYSE:DOW), a Fortune 100 company and materials science leader, demonstrating Newmark's commitment to deliver superior solutions for corporate real estate clients.

Under the terms of the contract, Newmark GCS professionals will support Dow's materials science operations housed in more than 150 buildings across 28 countries on six continents, including leased and owned offices space, Research & Development laboratories, warehouses, airport hangers, campus facilities and multi-purpose spaces. Newmark GCS will continue to provide Dow with multiple services internationally, including: Facilities Management, Transaction Management, Program and Project Management, Lease Administration, Technology Solutions and Strategic Consulting.

"Securing a renewed multi-service, global contract with Dow has been the result of sustained operational excellence and outstanding performance, especially in the areas of the environment, health and safety (EHS), even in the face of immense challenges presented by the pandemic," said Rick Bertasi, Newmark Global Corporate Services CEO. "This ongoing chapter in our relationship with Dow is built on proven performance, transparency and trust. At the core is a client-centric commercial model, through which we will track and reallocate resources in almost real-time—suited to what corporate real estate leaders need in today's fast-changing business climate."

While supporting Dow's best-owner mindset, Newmark GCS is also committed to furthering the companies' environmental health and safety performance. To date, Newmark GCS has delivered more than 3 million work-hours for Dow without incident.

"Safe, high-performing operations are a top priority for us at Dow. Newmark is part of that extended team, and we look to their expertise to proactively manage the exacting standards in our laboratory and office environments," said Paul Barbeau, Senior Global Director, Dow Corporate Facilities. "In renewing our relationship with Newmark, we look forward to capitalizing on the opportunities that our new integrated agreement presents to further advance our corporate real estate strategy."

