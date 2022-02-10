Memorial Hermann Appoints Amalia Maislos Stanton as System's SVP, Chief Strategic Communications & Marketing Officer

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an extensive national search, Memorial Hermann Health System has selected Amalia M. Stanton as its Senior Vice President, Chief Strategic Communications & Marketing Officer.

A prominent leader in healthcare marketing and communications, Stanton will oversee internal, external and strategic communications, as well as marketing and branding efforts for Houston's largest non-for-profit health system.

Stanton brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in marketing, research, advertising and communications. Since joining Memorial Hermann 15 years ago, Stanton has played a significant role in driving growth and brand awareness, as well as helping to build Memorial Hermann's reputation as a leading, trusted, high-quality healthcare provider in Greater Houston and across the nation.

"Amalia is a wonderful addition to our executive leadership team," said Dr. David L. Callender, President and CEO of Memorial Hermann. "Throughout her tenure, she has proven herself to be an instrumental, innovative leader with a strategic mindset and distinguished record of service. Her breadth of experience in both marketing and communications, as well as her deep understanding of the Houston market will continue to serve our system well as we continue to expand our efforts in transforming health care throughout the region."

Stanton began her career at Memorial Hermann in 2006, initially serving as Director of Internal and Physician Communications before transitioning to Director of Advertising and Brand Communication. Soon after, Stanton was promoted to Vice President, Marketing where she has led the marketing division, including brand and advertising, creative services, digital marketing and market research.

"I'm honored to be part of our remarkable organization's leadership team as we continue our important work to improve the health of our community and redefine health care for the individuals, families and diverse populations we serve," said Stanton. "Our 35,000-strong workforce, including employees and affiliated physicians, is committed to providing advanced, accessible, high-value and high-quality health care. I am excited to continue to expand upon Memorial Hermann's many accomplishments and help ensure we achieve our vision to create healthier communities, now and for generations to come."

Stanton earned her master's degree from Syracuse University Newhouse School of Communications in Public Relations and her bachelor's degree from Binghamton University, State University of New York, where she double majored in Politics, Philosophy and Law, as well as Spanish.

Stanton's dedication to the community expands beyond her role leading marketing and communication efforts for Memorial Hermann. Stanton also co-leads the Memorial Hermann Equity, Diversity and Inclusivity Community Council, which focuses on expanding equity, diversity, and inclusion commitments to the community. She also supports many organizations outside of Memorial Hermann, including serving on the executive leadership team of the March of Dimes Houston Board of Directors and the Houston Holocaust Museum Advisory Board.

