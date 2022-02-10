LG AND SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE TAKE TOP HONORS AT KBIS 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics and its fast-growing luxury kitchen appliance brand Signature Kitchen Suite took home top honors from the 2022 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS). Signature Kitchen Suite's new 48-inch French-door refrigerator received the highly coveted Gold "Best of KBIS" Award and the National Kitchen and Bath Association's "30s Choice Award." LG's PuriCare™ Aero Tower air purifying fan captured the Best of KBIS Gold Award in the Connected Home category.

Signature Kitchen Suite’s new 48-inch French-door refrigerator received the highly coveted Gold “Best of KBIS” Award at KBIS 2022. (PRNewswire)

These awards recognize the most innovative new products showcased at the 2022 KBIS, which took place this week in Orlando. This year's recognition continues the company's legacy of earning top honors for industry-first innovations at North America's premier annual event dedicated to the kitchen and bath industry.

The new pinnacle for the natural progression in the luxury kitchen market, the industry-first 48-inch built-in refrigerator from Signature Kitchen Suite allows the design community to offer clients never-before seen storage flexibility and functionality in the popular French-door configuration, making this product ideal for the replacement of aging 48-inch built-in refrigerators. It offers innovative features including a convertible drawer (with five preset temperatures ranging from 41 to -6 degrees Fahrenheit), dual compressors and a metal interior that help minimize temperature fluctuations. Its dual-ice maker offers options for frustrum shaped regular ice and signature Craft Ice™ to elevate any beverage.

The award-winning LG PuriCare Aero Tower fan is an all-season home air care solution that delivers the benefits of an air purifier, fan and heater in a stylish design. Developed from the ground up to meet the needs of today's at-home lifestyle and the increased focus on indoor air quality, the LG PuriCare Aero Tower offers personalized comfort that makes any indoor activity more pleasant and comfortable. It is ideal for year-round use, delivering 360 degrees of pure, clean air in one of three airflow modes: Direct, Wide and Diffusion, each with 10 levels of intensity.

Among the kitchen and bath industry's most prestigious awards, the Best of KBIS is the tradeshow's official awards program that recognizes the best new kitchen and bath products that push the boundaries of design, innovation and function. Signature Kitchen Suite earned the top honor among all kitchen products at the show, not just kitchen appliances but also cabinetry, countertops and more. New to this year's competition was the Best of KBIS "Connected Home" technology category, which singles out the most innovative smart products at the show, with LG taking the highest-level Gold prize.

Each year, the NKBA honors an outstanding group of young professionals in the design industry as part of its "30 Under 30" program. At KBIS 2022, the incoming class was tasked with scouring the KBIS show floor in search of the most innovative products, ideas and technologies. At the conclusion of their judging, the 2022 class named the new Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch refrigerator to the NKBA 30s Choice Awards list.

Rounding out the 2022 KBIS awards, Signature Kitchen Suite was selected as the "Brand with the Biggest Bite" at this year's DesignBites program for its presentation of the new French Door refrigerator. This award recognizes the brand with the best combination of product innovation and presentation of the product's capabilities and benefits at the annual KBIS NeXT Stage DesignBites event. The winning brand was selected by members of the media as well as the Designhounds Influencer Network, the leading community of design micro-influencers, managed by Modenus Media.

"We strive to push the boundaries of design to deliver innovative and functional products that enhance consumers' lives, so it's a tremendous honor to see both our LG AeroTower and SKS refrigerator capture such distinctions at KBIS this year," said Sam Kim, LG Electronics USA's home appliance division president. "Purposeful design and leading-edge technology are rooted in each product, and we look forward to bringing these new appliances to the market and continuing to drive innovation in the dynamic home appliance marketplace."

The 2022 KBIS awards add to a growing list of top-tier accolades recognizing both LG and Signature Kitchen Suite for first-of-their-kind products and technologies – led by the SKS 48-inch dual-fuel pro range with sous vide, induction and gas all on one cooktop, which was named the 2019 Best of KBIS Kitchen Gold winner and 2021 NAHB Spark Award winner, and by the SKS undercounter refrigerator/freezer with convertible drawers, which earned the coveted 2021 AD Great Design Award.

The LG STUDIO WashTower won last year's silver Best of KBIS Impact Award, while the LG InstaView Craft Ice Refrigerator featured at virtual KBIS 2021 was named by Beautiful Kitchens & Bath as one of the year's 30 Most Innovative Products. At KBIS 2020, Signature Kitchen Suite earned the NKBA Chairman's Award, the association's highest honor recognizing unparalleled positive impact on the industry. In addition, the SKS Experience & Design Center in Napa, Calif., received the 2020 NKBA Innovative Showroom Award.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

The LG PuriCare AeroTower won Best of KBIS 2022 Gold in the Connected Tech category for its cutting edge air purification and multi-season home comfort innovation. (PRNewswire)

LG Logo (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA