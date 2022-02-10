Game On! Best-in-the-Business Battle for WhataGames Championship Whataburger company-wide competition spotlights restaurant excellence and serves up more than $200,000 in cash prizes

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun and games is serious business at Whataburger, where the very best teams from across the country compete for medals – and big money – at the company's WhataGames biennial event, hosted in Houston March 24-26, 2022.

Whataburger Logo (PRNewsfoto/Whataburger) (PRNewswire)

Whataburger company-wide competition spotlights restaurant excellence and serves up more than $200,000 in cash prizes



WhataGames tests the skills of Whataburger's Operating Partners and their teams as they run a restaurant, serve up bold flavors and offer extraordinary customer service. More than 850 teams started the competition last summer. They spent hours studying Whataburger hospitality, procedures and culture, mastering rapid drive-thru service and building high team morale. Sixteen finalist teams prevailed this week to earn a spot in the championship games.

These finalist teams from across the country – along with maintenance teams that support the brand – are in for two full days of hard-core competition in March. Victors will earn some serious cash and medal bling. Members of the first-place winning team each take home $5,000 cash, and second-and third-place team winners each pocket $2,500 and $1,000 respectively. Smaller cash prizes are awarded to every Family Member working in winning restaurants.

The 2022 WhataGames Finalist Teams are:

Brenham, Texas

Crestview, Florida

Copperas Cove, Texas

Edna, Texas

El Paso, Texas

Greensville, Texas

Houston, Texas

Kingsville, Texas

La Grange, Texas

Lubbock, Texas

Mansfield, Texas

Portland, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

Socorro, Texas

"You won't find anything like WhataGames anywhere else in the industry. It's an investment in training and a celebration that showcases the talent of our restaurant Family Members," said Ed Nelson, CEO and President of Whataburger. "Whether it's serving up hot, fresh burgers, mastering curve-ball custom orders, or challenging our maintenance finalists to find and fix equipment issues, WhataGames finalists put their passion and expertise to the test to determine who truly is the best in the business."

In Kingsville, Whataburger's Andres Cano has made the trip to the finals four times, but this will be his first time as an Operating Partner and leading from Unit 4.

"When I started working at Whataburger, I was in high school," said Cano. "I thought it was going to be a part-time job, and then I'd be off to college. Then, I went to WhataGames and that opened my eyes to the possibilities at Whataburger. It's a company unlike any other, so here I am, 20 years later."

Whataburger will roll out the orange carpet for WhataGames finalists on March 24 at the George R. Brown Convention Center and wrap up the games on March 26 with a spectacular seated dinner and awards ceremony, with one team of winners taking home the grand prize.

Along with flexible hours, competitive weekly pay, scholarships for Family Members, great food, and being part of the communities they serve, Whataburger offers exciting careers. Through Whataburger's leadership development and career path opportunities, including exciting programs like WhataGames, Family Members can learn to run multi-million-dollar restaurants and earn six figure salaries across its growing 14-state footprint.

For all media inquiries, please contact: press@apccollective.com

ABOUT WHATAGAMES AND WHATABURGER:

WhataGames, created in 1996 as a training exercise for operations, is the featured event during the Whataburger Convention. The convention hosts Whataburger corporate and regional representatives, franchisees, suppliers, and their guests, along with the top 16 WhataGames restaurant teams and top maintenance teams. Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 870 locations in 14 states and sales of more than $3 billion annually. Whataburger has 50,000 Family Members (employees) and more than 60 million customers who like to customize their Whataburgers just the way they like it. Visit whataburger.com for more information. To apply for Whataburger jobs now, visit whataburger.com/careers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Whataburger