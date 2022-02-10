Euclid Chemical Wins Two Innovative Fiber Project of the Year Awards at World of Concrete

CLEVELAND, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Chemical, a leading manufacturer of concrete and masonry construction products, took home two first-place Innovative Fiber Project of the Year (IFPY) Awards at this year's World of Concrete—the concrete industry's largest event for building professionals.

Presented by the Fiber Reinforced Concrete Association (FRCA), the IFPY Awards recognize distinguished projects that involve the specification and/or use of fiber-reinforced concrete (FRC) by a contractor, architect, engineer, facility owner or precaster. Evaluated by a panel of industry experts based on their innovative use of FRC and its value to advancing FRC within the concrete industry, the projects are assigned across five categories: micro-synthetic, macro-synthetic, steel, glass and natural fibers.

In the microfiber category, Euclid Chemical won a first-place IFPY Award for supplying its PSI FIBERSTRAND micro-synthetic fiber for the award-winning 2021 New American Home project in Winter Park, Fla—showcasing the latest in net-zero, ultra-energy-efficient design and construction. As the official show home for the International Builders' Show, this three-story property incorporates Euclid's Level Top PC-AGG self-leveling overlayment as a modern, polishable flooring solution.

In the macrofiber category, Euclid Chemical won a first-place IFPY Award for the use of its TUF-STRAND SF macro-synthetic fibers in the construction of an insulated concrete form (ICF) home for Habitat for Humanity in Joplin, Mo. The non-profit partnered with the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) to build the home for local veteran Tim Peay and his son. The ICF walls, supplied by Euclid's sister company Nudura, were reinforced with TUF-STRAND SF to significantly reduce construction costs by eliminating the time and labor associated with conventional steel.

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical's expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

