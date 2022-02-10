Dow named a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader

MIDLAND, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) has been recognized as a Global Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP, a global nonprofit that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. CDP's Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) system independently evaluates supplier engagement practices with the aim of accelerating action to reduce emissions in global supply chains. Several thousand companies disclosed their data to CDP, with the top 8% being named Supplier Engagement Leaders.

"By assessing and improving our sourcing practices, we can further the transition to a carbon neutral economy," said Cathy Budd, Dow's chief purchasing officer. "This external recognition from CDP marks further progress on our journey to become the most sustainable materials science company in the world."

CDP assesses performance on supplier engagement by using a company's response to selected survey questions on governance, targets, scope three emissions, and value chain engagement in the CDP climate change questionnaire. The scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero-carbon, sustainable and resilient economy.

"I'm very proud of the work our cross-functional teams have done to help advance our sustainable supply chain practices," said Greg Jozwiak, Dow's chief supply chain officer. "Our supply chain extends to more than 60 countries with a base of more than 30,000 vendors. Because of its global reach, we see supply chain sustainability as a key enabler of Dow's overall corporate sustainability strategy."

To view the full Supplier Engagement Leaderboard and CDP's new supply chain report, visit: www.cdp.net/en/research/global-reports/engaging-the-chain.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

