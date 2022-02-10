Deepdub raises $20 million in Series A funding led by Insight Partners to bring AI-based dubbing global

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub, the leader in AI-based entertainment localization, today announced that it has raised $20 million in Series A funding led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Booster Ventures and Stardom Ventures and new investors Swift VC. Angel investors joining this round include Emiliano Calemzuk former President of Fox Television Studios, Kevin Reilly former CCO of HBO Max, Danny Grander Co-Founder of Snyk, Roi Tiger VP, Engineering at Meta, Gideon Marks and Daniel Chadash.

The funds will be used to expand the global reach of the company's sales and delivery teams, bolster the Tel Aviv based R&D team with additional top-notch researchers and developers, and further enhance the company's best-in-class deep learning-based localization platform.

Co-founded by Ofir & Nir Krakowski, Tel Aviv-based Deepdub aims to bridge the language barrier and cultural gap of entertainment through high-quality localization. Deepdub's platform leverages cutting-edge AI technology with a human touch to allow content creators, owners, and distributors to extend their international reach and scale their offerings while maintaining the highest level of quality. For audiences, this means watching their favorite film and TV programs dubbed in native languages without losing any aspect of the original experience.

The current round of funding follows a year of explosive growth and momentum. Since their public launch Deepdub inked a multi-series partnership with Topic.com to bring their catalog of foreign TV shows into English and became the first-ever company to dub an entire feature-length film into Latin American Spanish utilizing AI voices. The company is already working with multiple Hollywood studios on various projects.

"We are accelerating to a world where AI is now augmenting humanity's creative potential," said George Mathew, Managing Partner at Insight Partners, who will be joining Deepdub's Board of Directors. "As the media industry continues to globalize, we see Deepdub's AI/NLP-based dubbing platform as essential in scaling great content to audiences everywhere. We believe Deepdub represents the next great leap forward in global content distribution, engagement and consumption."

"We are proud to have Insight Partners join our board together with the continued trust of Booster Ventures and Stardom Ventures," said Ofir Krakowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Deepdub. "This is an exciting time period for our partners, and brilliant employees, to whom we owe our growth, development and market-leading product. This funding fuels our ability to scale the team and expand into new markets based on a shared vision of bringing the magic of AI-based localization to audiences worldwide".

"This funding round is an acknowledgement of the revolutionary technology that we have built, taking generative AI to an industry where every pixel and every sound wave is rigorously examined. By creating a deep learning platform that can generate without fail, we have consistently left our clients in awe," stated Nir Krakowski, Co-Founder and CTO of Deepdub. "The challenge now is to continue optimizing and scaling a process that spans exabytes of video, audio, language and text. Our platform supports our vision to revolutionize world-wide content consumption on a massive scale. When you realize the impact this would have on billions of people you understand the challenge and the opportunity we represent."

About Deepdub:

Deepdub is an Israeli startup company that aims to bridge the language barrier and cultural gap of entertainment experiences to international audiences across TV, Film, Advertising, Gaming and e-learning. We provide high-quality localization service of entertainment content using deep learning and AI algorithms. Deepdub plugs into the post-production process of content owners and takes complete ownership of all of their localization needs. For more information about Deepdub, visit https://deepdub.ai/ or follow us on Twitter @deepdub_ai

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

